Bizav faces serious risks without striving for sustainability





Ford von Weise, global director and director of aviation finance at Citi Private Bank, is warning business aviation organizations that they face significant perceptions, regulatory risks, funding and more if they do not build a sustainability plan in their model. business. Speaking during the Corporate Jet Investor Miami 2021 on Wednesday, von Weise said his institution is assessing how it looks at risk and part of that is climate, environmental and social risk management. As he considered the climate risks for business aviation, it became clear that perception represents a major hurdle. While industry may represent only 0.4 percent of total emissions, environmental groups, especially in Europe, are vocal about aircraft as polluters and are pushing to stop aircraft. Von Weise noted that “0.4 percent does not matter to people. We are a big, monstrous target. Why? Because the individual carbon footprints of each of our customers are large. Its big. Why next? “Because we are fat cats, ostensibly.” Even if collectively business aviation represents a small percentage of emissions, “Facts do not matter. “Perception is a reality,” he said. Other concerns for business aviation include regulatory environments and stakeholders. “Unsurprisingly, regulatory risk is through the roof,” von Weise said. “Stakeholder risk is through the roof.” In the regulatory environment, governments will pass laws to make things happen, regardless of the facts. Stakeholder risks may include shareholders complaining about the use of business jets, employees complaining about their use, or external pressures such as flight embarrassment. They may also include customers who will not buy products from companies that do not demonstrate sustainability. Also, in the next 10 years, banks will be required to rate each corporate borrower for its sustainability objectives. “If you do not have a sustainability plan, you will not be able to borrow money from major banks,” said von Weise. “It comes from regulators, from our shareholders, as well as a lot of equity funds.” In terms of regulations, he noted emissions trading schemes, tax on aircraft operations and projected taxes on fuel. Unsurprisingly, the cost of operations could skyrocket, he said. While von Weise added that efforts like carbon offset “are good”, he stressed that this is “window dressing”. It is not the permanent solution because there are problems with how much you compensate for it. What are you actually doing? How much of this will actually reduce the risk? ” A more permanent solution is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which currently provides an 80 percent reduction in life cycle emissions in the regular season. “This is great,” von Weise said, adding that people may have a clue that the industry is not doing anything, “except that we now have SAF.” Work has already begun on a second version that could reach carbon negative and deal with contrails, he said. The timing, however, is still uncertain. Further, companies that have “real ESG” – environmental, social and governance policies – will do better with their employees. “It’s just as much about keeping your company good,” he said, reiterating that funding sources will be increasingly linked to such plans and other important entities, such as insurers, will seek measures to tilla. The use of SAFs and the implementation of ESGs will significantly reduce risks, making them easier to manage, von Weise said.

