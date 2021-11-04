International
El Paso International Airport offers nonstop flights to Orlando
El Paso International Airport will now offer year-round, non-stop direct flights to Orlando, Florida, according to a press release from the city of El Paso.
Flights began on Wednesday.
To mark the start of non-stop flights from Sun City to Beautiful City, Frontier Airlines is offering a $ 59 fare, according to a statement from the airline.
Connecting flight fares start at $ 59 and fly from El Paso International Airport three days a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The discounted tariff ends on December 15th and the promotional tariffs must be purchased by 21:59 pm local time on November 11th.
Non-stop flights are offered on Thursdays and Sundays and cost over $ 219.
Travel discounts will not be available for November 20-30 flights. Seven-day advance purchase applies, but round-trip purchase is not required.
“I’m proud to welcome the expanded service from our Frontier partners recognizing the potential and commitment to our community,” said Sam Rodriguez, El Paso city engineer and aviation director, in a Frontier Airlines news release.
More:El Paso International Airport sees best month of the year, but pandemic still disrupts traffic
More:A man from El Paso dies in plane crash in Georgia; here is what we know
This is the second additional line Frontier Airlines has brought to El Pasothis this year; Frontier began service to Las Vegas in March.
Were excited to launch non-stop flights from El Paso to Orlando, Daniel Shurz, senior commercial vice president for Frontier Airlines, told the news release. As the number one vacation spot in the country, Orlando has been a highly sought after destination and was proud to offer low-cost services in Central Florida to some of West Texas’s largest residents to create memorable vacation memories this winter and beyond. .
Flights will be open an Airbus A320neo aircraft and will be able to accommodate more than 190 passengers.
Since June, El Paso International Airport has added more direct flights to Austin, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Non-stop flights to these destinations were suspended last year in response to declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but more flights are returning as more people get COVID-19 vaccines.
Once we have completed a busy summer travel season, we are seeing the momentum continue through the fall; we look forward to the success of this route as it expands access to the east coast and Orlando is a great destination for families looking to vacation, Rodriguez said.
More:American Airlines increases daily flights between Austin and El Paso as air traffic increases
More:El Paso International Airport to resume more direct flights starting in June
Anthony Jackson can be reached at [email protected] AND @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2021/11/03/el-paso-international-airport-offers-nonstop-flights-orlando/6266359001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]