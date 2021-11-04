Michael Baker International Emrat Ali Seyedmadani, Ph.D., PE, Rancho Cordova Executive Office





RANCHO CORDOVA, California., November 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering services, planning and consulting, announced today that Ali Sejedmadani, Ph.D., PE, has joined the firm as Executive Officer for Rancho Cordova, California. Mr. Seyedmadani will focus on implementing strategies to accelerate business growth throughout the Western Region, including adding new markets, developing clients, and expanding office capabilities. “Ali is a proven leader with a history of managing complex transportation projects, project tracking and distribution for more than 30 years,” he said. Malcolm Dougherty, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. “His experience in project management, design, quality control and constructive review of large projects will be invaluable as he leads Cord ranch office and assists in the execution of quality projects for our clients in the Western Region. ” Mr. Seyedmadani joins Michael Baker after 34 years at the WSP (formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff), including supervisory staff, project tracking and distribution in six states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada AND Hawaii, as well as in Guam. He has also been involved in major Design-Construction and alternative delivery projects and has managed all phases of project delivery including planning, environment, final design and design services during construction. His work has also included close coordination with state, city and local agencies, as well as with staff of the Federal Highway Administration. In his most recent role as Project Manager and Senior Technical Director at WSP, Mr. Seyedmadani actively pursued and managed transport projects in Northern California and was instrumental in marketing, developing follow-up strategies and assisting in the development of proposals, as well as working closely with senior management teams to achieve company goals, division of labor, training and mentoring of staff. Mr. Seyedmadani holds the title of Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering, with a major in Structure and a minor in Geotechnical Engineering, from Arizona State University. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. E firmes practicescovers all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction and software management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject delivery Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 employees of the firm in nearly 100 locations are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

