The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will open the investigation against the Venezuelan-National government





International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday he would open an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, with the country’s government saying it respects the ruling but does not share its opinion. Khan has “decided he will continue to open an investigation to establish the truth” of the events in Venezuela, according to a copy of a memorandum of understanding signed by Khan and President Nicolas Maduro and shared by the government. The government does not think that the situation in the country “justifies the move from the preliminary examination phase to an investigation phase”, the memorandum added. “The preliminary examination that opened in 2018 is nothing but a filtering phase as we move into this new phase,” Khan said during an event broadcast on state television. Read more: Maduro says he is ready to start talks with Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido The story goes down the ad The prosecutor is on the last day of his visit to the South American oil country. Both the Venezuelan opposition and its government have urged the ICC to investigate alleged crimes committed by their opponents. Opposition leader Juan Guaido congratulated the decision to open the investigation on Twitter The ICC has conducted a preliminary examination in the country since 2018 and has said there may be reason to believe that officials in the Maduro government have committed crimes against humanity. Khan stressed the independence of the court and said its investigations should not be politicized. “We respect his decision as a state, although we have made it clear that we do not share it,” Maduro said. “We have signed an agreement that guarantees, effectively, cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support, constructive dialogue to seek truth and justice.















The ICC decision was hailed as a step in the right direction by advocacy groups. The story goes down the ad “This decision (…) gives hope to justice for hundreds of victims of brutal repression by the Maduro regime,” said Jose Miguel Vivanco, director of the American division of Human Rights Watch, in a Twitter message, adding that the investigation was the first. in the history of Latin America. During his visit, Khan met with Maduro three times, while relatives of people arrested or suspected of being killed by the government held street protests to demand a meeting with the prosecutor. The ICC, which prosecutes war crimes, can only formally intervene if a state is unwilling or unable to prosecute the relevant crimes in its jurisdiction. (Report by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera in Caracas, Additional Report by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; Written by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; Edited by Karishma Singh and Richard Pullin)

