The Bahraini-based Mena operator switches from Bizav to Cargo





Mena Aerospace Enterprises this week launched a cargo division after it halted its business aviation activities to focus on what it sees as a more dynamic sector. Bahrain-based Mena Cargo has started services with a single-body Boeing 737-300F and a 777-200ER operated under a wet lease from Portugal-based Euro Atlantic Airways. During a news conference Wednesday, Business Development Director Brian Hogan said the carrier intends to add three or four more 737-800 cargo to its fleet, as well as a wide-body aircraft. He told reporters that the rapid expansion of the air transport sector, especially in response to the slowdown in the passenger market during the Covid pandemic, continues to make it difficult to find aircraft and suitable positions for converting passengers into goods. The company’s first 737 is a former Southwest Airlines aircraft converted by Pemco. “The [long-haul] the future is with 777 if we can catch them, but now there are conversion sites by 2023 or 2024, so we will have to link our operations with aircraft such as the 767s and A330, “Hogan said. that Mena must build its fleet with at least 15 to 20 aircraft to reach the “critical mass”. Mena Cargo sees its most promising growth opportunities in the Gulf region, as well as in Africa and Southeast Asia. Hogan said the new operator is paying close attention to early expansion in Saudi Arabia’s commodity market and is also considering setting up a base in countries such as Singapore, Thailand or Malaysia. According to founder and managing director Mohammed Juman, Mena Cargo aims to stand out in the already crowded air freight sector by focusing on serving a group of strategic partners, for whom it will provide an IT-based logistics service. He said the e-commerce sector still shows great growth potential in the regions it is focusing on. Express shipping giant DHL already operates a hub in Bahrain and Jaman said it aims to complement other carriers instead of competing directly with them. The new operator also plans to serve secondary airports as a way to offer new cargo connections in markets like Africa. In the business aircraft market, Mena Group MAE Aircraft Management division has operated a pair of Dubai-based Learjet 60s. Its subsidiary Mena Technics operates an FBO at Bahrain International Airport. According to Juman, a drop in demand for private aviation during the pandemic prompted Mena’s management team to launch a change in strategic direction. The company is now looking for new investors to back up plans to buy the planes, rather than rent them out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2021-11-03/bahrain-based-operator-mena-switches-bizav-cargo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos