Saudi Arabia, UAE join foreign pressure to overthrow Sudan





The great Arab and Western nations issue a new declaration

Under house arrest, Hamdok sets conditions for talks

The prime minister was ousted in a military coup last week

General Burhan says the prime minister will be appointed soon CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Britain on Wednesday called for the reinstatement of the Sudanese-led government in the latest show of international pressure to cancel a military coup. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been under house arrest in the capital Khartoum since he was ousted on October 25 by military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a coup that disrupted a transition to civilian rule and led to a freeze on Western aid. The joint statement was the first in which the UAE and Saudi Arabia – both considered by regional analysts as potential supporters of Burhan – have called for the re-establishment of the civilian-led government and a return to power-sharing. They and the two Western powers demanded the release of political prisoners, the end of the state of emergency and the commitment to “a genuine civil-military partnership” during the election transition. “This will help Sudan achieve political stability and economic recovery, in order to be able to continue the transition period with the support of Sudanese friends and international partners,” they added. The transition was intended to pave the way for elections in 2023, after the military ousted longtime ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir two years ago during a popular uprising. Burhan has struggled to garner domestic support and has faced a barrage of international criticism. read more Neighborhood-based resistance committees planned protests in Khartoum on Thursday intercession Various international and local mediation efforts have been underway for several days. A source close to Hamdok told Reuters that the mediated talks were ongoing but no agreement had been reached. He wants the detainees released and governing bodies reinstated before entering into substantive negotiations with the military, his office said earlier Wednesday, denying a report that he had agreed to lead a new government. Burhan, who has said he is committed to the transition and the installation of a technocratic government, said Wednesday that he was in the process of appointing a prime minister. He had said that Hamdok could return to the leading cabinet. Volker Perthes, the UN special envoy to Sudan, said Monday that mediation efforts are expected to bear fruit in the coming days. “The contours of an agreement are becoming clearer,” his office quoted him as saying. Read more Burhan has said he moved last week to avoid civil war as civilian politicians fueled hostility to the armed forces. He says he is committed to the July 2023 election. The Geneva-based World Torture Organization said on Tuesday that at least 36 civilians arrested in the coup were still being held unaccounted for. Sudanese lawyer and human rights defender Kamal El Gizouli said lawyers trying to defend the detainees were unable to determine their whereabouts or the existence of any charges against them after contacting the public prosecutor’s office and police. But Burhan has said those arrested without criminal charges will be released. And South Sudanese official Tut Gatluak said Wednesday that Burhan had told him the detainees would be released within 24 hours “in order to allow dialogue”. Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Alaa Swilam in Cairo, Paul Grant in Washington and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Written by Nafisa Eltahir and Tom Perry; Edited by Angus MacSwan, Peter Graff, Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

