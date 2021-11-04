Conservatives plunged into uncomfortable crisis after reverse turnaround and Owen Paterson’s resignation | Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson was embroiled in a nasty crisis last night after a humiliating government turn that saw veteran Conservative MP Owen Paterson resign from parliament after Downing Street dropped an attempt to protect him from lobbying allegations.

Conservative MPs reacted furiously after Johnson withdrew his support from Paterson, less than 24 hours after ordering them to support a controversial amendment that breaks House of Commons rules against the stalemate to protect him.

Shortly afterwards, the former Northern Ireland secretary said he would step down instead of facing a 30-day suspension and the prospect of a second election in his North Shropshire constituency, saying I would remain a public servant, but outside the cruel world of politics.

The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for me and my family. My integrity, which I love dearly, has been constantly and publicly questioned, Paterson said.

Backbench Conservative MPs, many of whom had reluctantly backed the government’s extraordinary offer to reopen the Patersons case on Wednesday, reacted angrily, calling it an own goal and a masterclass on how to turn a small local crisis into a disaster.

Many questioned the prime minister’s judgment of not anticipating the degree of unrest among his deputies or the fact that Downing Streets’ offer to set up a cross-party committee to review the Patersons case would be rejected by the opposition.

Johnsons’s turn came shortly after the chairman of the committee on standards in public life described the behavior of governments as a very serious and detrimental moment for parliament and public standards in this country.

Jonathan Evans, a colleague and former director general of the Security Service, said the proposal to review the anti-cramp rules, which was backed by the full force of the government whip on Wednesday, was an extraordinary proposal deeply contrary to tradition best. of British democracy and described it as an attack on standards.

Former Conservative leader Mark Harper, who voted against the motion Wednesday along with twelve colleagues, described this week’s events as one of the most inappropriate episodes I have seen in my 16 years as an MP.

My colleagues should not be instructed from above to vote for this, he added.

Following revelations in a 2019 Guardian inquiry, an inquiry by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone revealed that Paterson repeatedly addressed ministers and officials on behalf of two companies that paid him more than $ 100,000.

The former Northern Ireland secretary has continued to protest his innocence, including in a series of interviews after Wednesday’s vote, in which he said he intended to clear his name.

Andrea Leadsoms amendment, passed Wednesday by order of Downing Street, would have set up a cross-party committee chaired by former Conservative cabinet minister John Whittingdale. But the idea was founded after Labor leader Keir Starmer said Wednesday that his party would not attend.

After the Patterson’s resignation, Starmer said: “This has been an incredible 24 hours even for the chaotic standards of government.

Boris Johnson must now apologize to the whole country for this rude attempt to cover up his friend’s violation. This is not the first time he has done this, but it should be the last. And Boris Johnson needs to explain how he intends to fix the huge damage he has done to the trust in his honesty and that of his MPs.

He had previously called Johnsons’ attempt to prevent corruption of the Patersons suspension and accused him of leading his troops through the sewers.

Amid reports from Conservative MPs that angry voters had sent emails to raise the issue with them, LibDem leader Ed Davey said Johnson had underestimated the British people and how bad it would go, including among many lifelong conservative voters.

It simply shows that conservatives are taking people for granted. The public demands courtesy and honesty from their government, on the contrary under Boris Johnson all they get is lies, chaos and friendship, he said.

Some Conservative lawmakers questioned Mark Spencer’s whip role in the debacle, with one saying it would make people think twice before believing the whips, adding, why take a host of abuses for him defended an unpopular decision of the government only to change its mind. another day?

One leader called the U turn a vile disgrace and great party mismanagement. Another day, another unforced error, sighed another.

Asked if Johnson continued to have full confidence in Spencer, the official spokesman for the prime minister said yes. A Downing Street source insisted last night, that they were standing in the quadrangle behind the boss [whip].

A new speaker, Michael Goves’s private parliamentary secretary, Angela Richardson, was fired Wednesday night after rebelling against the three-line whip, abstaining only to return on Thursday morning.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was sent to defend the government’s position in a series of interviews Thursday morning, just hours before his colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted it was a mistake to confuse calls for reform of the standards system with a rast individual.

The Prime Minister said he was very sad that Paterson had decided to leave.

He has had an outstanding career, serving in two cabinet posts and above all has been a voice for freedom for free markets, free trade and free societies and has been an early and powerful Brexit champion. , Johnson said in a statement.

I know this must have been a very difficult decision, but I understand why after the tragic circumstances in which he lost his beloved wife Rose, he decided to put his family first.

MP Chris Bryant, Chairman of the Standards Committee, said: “The last few days have been unfortunate and all could have been avoided if proper processes had been followed all the time. Ultimately, Mr. Paterson made the right decision to resign.