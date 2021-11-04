UK warns Facebook to focus on security as minister looks for faster criminal sanctions on tech CEOs – TechCrunch

Newly appointed UK Secretary of State Nadine Dorries has signaled she wants to take a tougher line on social media platforms than her predecessor – telling a parliamentary committee she is considering speeding up the application. of criminal sanctions for breaches of UK internet access. security legislation.

A provision to hold criminally appointed individuals liable for failing to address the dissemination of illegal or harmful content on their platforms was included in the Internet Security bill – but was postponed for two years.

At an earlier rehearsal today, Dorries told the joint committee reviewing the bill that she wants to speed up that timeframe – potentially reducing the postponement of criminal liability powers to three to six months after the bill becomes law.

The bill was drafted in May, and last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested he would appear in parliament before Christmas – though have suggested reports that time frame can pass. However, given Johnson’s vast majority in the Commons, it looks like the bill will enter the statute books in 2022.

So if Dorries gets her way, criminal liability for tech CEOs could come to the UK next year.

Dorries argued that tech giants already know the changes they need to make to remove illegal content (such as terrorism) and legal but harmful content (such as pro-anorexia or self-harm content) from their platforms – implying they are banning for financial reasons. The tacit suggestion, then, is that an urgent threat of criminal sanctions is needed to focus the minds of tech giants.

“For platforms, consider now,” she warned. “It will not be two years – we are looking to cut it in a much shorter time frame.”

“This is one of the areas as Secretary of State that I want to go further with this bill,” she continued.

“I think it is nonsense that the platforms have been given two years to prepare for what would be a criminal act. They know what they are doing now. They actually have the ability to correct what they are doing wrong right now. They now have the ability to adhere to their terms and conditions. “They can remove harmful algorithms tomorrow.”

The need for Facebook to make changes to its algorithm to reduce virality and prevent the spread of misinformation has been a major call from Facebook informant Frances Haugen, who emerged last month as the source of a bunch of internal documents. discovered and has accused the technology giant of prioritizing profit over security.

The notion of malicious algorithms and the systematic lack of attention to security seems to have resonated with UK lawmakers, who have spent years drafting legislation aimed at resuming platforms’ attitudes about content by implementing a precautionary task.

Noting the recent renaming of Facebook to “Meta” – and its self-propelled pivot towards massive direct sources in building “metaverses” – Dorries said the tech giant should instead use the work of around 10,000 -20,000 engineers who want to use to develop meta-technology towards Internet security and protection of children from the horrors of Internet content.

Here she was echoing directly a point made by Haugen in her previous rehearsals for the UK committee – when she described herself as “shocked” that Facebook wanted to “double the metavers” – and suggested that security teams with Insufficient resources within the company, such as the civic integrity team where it worked, could have done much to improve safety and reduce the algorithmic amplification of toxic content if given 10,000 engineers.

Instead, Haugen said, Facebook’s security teams struggled with a lack of chronic resources because the tech giant simply sees security “as a cost”, stressing that it is up to regulators to force platforms to give priority to security.

Throwing her rocket at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his spin-off boss Nick Clegg – who happens to be a former Liberal Democrat MP (and UK Deputy Prime Minister) – Dorries warned: “The renaming does not works.

“When damage is done, we are behind. Put these engineers 10 thousand or 20 thousand now to respect your terms and conditions and remove your harmful algorithms, because if you do not, this bill will be waterproof.

“The platforms know now, they know today, they know what they are doing wrong. “They have a chance to put it right now – why give them two years?” She added, adding her point to the rhetoric by repeating the question.

“People like Mark Zuckerberg and Nick Clegg, who want to get into the metavers,” Dorries continued. “My advice would be, ‘Stay in the real world.’

She warned that her preferred shortened deadline for criminal liability still requires signature through standard parliamentary and legislative procedures. But she told the committee she was pushing for three to six months for criminal liability – which paves the way for high-tech executives to be prosecuted for security failures in the near future.

(Although it is fair to say that the risk of criminal liability will most likely reduce to zero the possibility of Zuckerberg or Clegg returning personally to UK soil. After all, the Facebook founder has already shown that he is ready to completely avoid the UK to avoid parliamentary control.The forced exile for Clegg, who is British, could hit more …)

During her testimony to the committee, Dorries also predicted that the Internet Security Bill would change Internet culture for the better.

“I believe there will be big, big ones [change]. “It will bring a cultural change in terms of our online environments and landscape,” she said. “There will be a big return. Because you have to follow the money – people are making a lot of money from these platforms and sites. And of course there will be electricity. But we must not forget that the world is watching what we are doing in terms of legislation to hold those platforms accountable. That is why it must be waterproof. “

The committee asked Dorries closely if the bill gives enough power to the independent regulator, Ofcom, which will be responsible for overseeing and enforcing Internet security rules – to ensure that platforms do not simply go through gaps and gaps. They were particularly concerned about risk assessments, an area for which Haugen had given detailed suggestions.

The Secretary of State said she was “assured” that the bill gives Ofcom the necessary powers, including transparency issues. She also highlighted the “substantial” fines she could issue, noting that the bill’s financial fines regime runs up to 10% of global turnover.

“Ofcom, I believe, with the regulatory framework we have put in place, has the power to demand full transparency of how those algorithms are used and promoted,” she said. “We think Ofcom has the power to remove the cover of algorithms – and they have the power to impose large fines.”

But Dorries also said she was keen to see the committee’s recommendations for enforcing the bill – and would be “open” to relevant suggestions.

“I can assure you that if you have recommendations and they can be passed to the parliamentary council and will not dilute the scope of the bill and that they are in line with the three essential principles and will help make this bill waterproof and innovative. and will help. “With the new nature of this bill – if there is anything we can see that helps with submission, we will be very open to your recommendations,” she added.

Given what she described as the “innovative” nature of cybersecurity legislation, Dorries said it was her view that ongoing monitoring would be vital – suggesting that a joint parliamentary committee format might be required for “hold a brief observation.”

“I do not believe the bill goes that far in terms of scrutiny,” she said. “For example, there is a clause in the draft law that says that in two to five years we should reconsider – this is not good enough.

“The reason why it is not good enough is because when this bill, the idea of ​​this bill, the genesis, TikTok was not even heard. “It’s a rapidly changing landscape, so I think it’s extraordinary in terms of the parliamentary consideration that is required.”

“We do not know what will happen one day after this bill receives royal approval.” “I think there is a role for a committee like yours to continue to work in the same way as the Joint Human Rights Committee to continue working to review this bill to move forward.”