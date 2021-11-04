The CEO of Air Canada apologizes to the Quebecers and vows to improve his French

Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau has apologized for comments he made that he did not need to learn French to succeed in Montreal, words that sparked immediate and widespread reactions.

A day after delivering a speech almost entirely in English at the Palais des Congrs in Montreal, Rousseau vowed to improve his French and said it did not mean disrespect for Quebec.

The statement came after sharp criticism of the chief executive’s comments by federal and provincial politicians, including Franois Legault, who called the statement “offensive.”

Air Canada CEO file: is offensive pic.twitter.com/B3aTX3hrAh – Franois Legault (@francoislegault) November 4, 2021

The Prime Minister of Quebec apologized to Rousseau for not learning to speak French, despite living in the province since 2007.

“It annoys me, his attitude, to say that he has been in Quebec for 14 years and did not need to learn French,” Legault told French reporters at the United Nations climate talks in Scotland. “It is indescribable; shocks me.

“Imagine tomorrow morning someone who would agree to become president of a French company in France and who would not speak French and who, in addition, would brag about it,” he said on Thursday.

Calling the comments disrespectful to French-speaking Air Canada employees, Legault added that the airline’s board of directors should consider whether Rousseau should be in charge of the country’s largest carrier.

After a 26-minute speech – less than 30 seconds in French – at the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Rousseau told reporters he had no time to learn French and was focused on Air Canada moving forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been able to live in Montreal without speaking French and I think this is a testament to the city of Montreal,” he said. Asked why he had not learned the language, Rousseau replied: “If you look at my work schedule, you will understand why.”

About 20 hours later, Rousseau offered a mea culpa – in both languages.

“I want to make it clear that in no way did I want to show disrespect for Quebecers and Francophones across the country,” Rousseau said in a statement. “I apologize to those who were offended by my comments.”

Prior to the apology, criticism was leveled at Ottawa and Quebec City.

“It simply came to our notice then. Air Canada owes explanations to Quebecers and Francophones across the country. This is a lack of respect for our language. Unacceptable!” Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Quebecois bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet was just as open in his native language. “The boss does not matter to the French,” he posted.

“I find these words horrible and disrespectful,” Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said in French. “Air Canada honestly does not understand the impact of its decisions.”

The scene was set for a confrontation – in this case with the media in the corridor of a downtown convention center – after Rousseau took over the lead job at Air Canada in February from fluent French speaker Calin Rovinescu, who ran the company for 12 years.

Quebec language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette demanded on Tuesday – a day before Rousseau’s speech – that the company and its management “should do better”.

The official languages ​​commissioner of Canada has called Air Canada for failing to meet its obligations in the past.

In 2016, then-Commissioner Graham Fraser presented a rare special report to Parliament urging lawmakers to modernize the airline’s official language implementation scheme.

Rousseau is not the only CEO of a large company in Quebec who speaks little or no French.

Rania Llewellyn, who came on board as CEO at Montreal-based Laurentian Bank Financial Group in October 2020, is multilingual but does not speak French.

George Cope, CEO of BCE Inc. between 2008 and 2020, he practically did not speak French and caused outrage from the sovereigns for his run of the Quebec-based telecommunications giant.

American Robert Card did not learn the language when he served as chief executive of the engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. between 2012 and 2015.