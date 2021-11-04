International
The CEO of Air Canada apologizes to the Quebecers and vows to improve his French
Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau has apologized for comments he made that he did not need to learn French to succeed in Montreal, words that sparked immediate and widespread reactions.
A day after delivering a speech almost entirely in English at the Palais des Congrs in Montreal, Rousseau vowed to improve his French and said it did not mean disrespect for Quebec.
The statement came after sharp criticism of the chief executive’s comments by federal and provincial politicians, including Franois Legault, who called the statement “offensive.”
The Prime Minister of Quebec apologized to Rousseau for not learning to speak French, despite living in the province since 2007.
“It annoys me, his attitude, to say that he has been in Quebec for 14 years and did not need to learn French,” Legault told French reporters at the United Nations climate talks in Scotland. “It is indescribable; shocks me.
“Imagine tomorrow morning someone who would agree to become president of a French company in France and who would not speak French and who, in addition, would brag about it,” he said on Thursday.
Read more:
Air Canada revenues nearly tripled from last year as the airline increased capacity
Calling the comments disrespectful to French-speaking Air Canada employees, Legault added that the airline’s board of directors should consider whether Rousseau should be in charge of the country’s largest carrier.
After a 26-minute speech – less than 30 seconds in French – at the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Rousseau told reporters he had no time to learn French and was focused on Air Canada moving forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been able to live in Montreal without speaking French and I think this is a testament to the city of Montreal,” he said. Asked why he had not learned the language, Rousseau replied: “If you look at my work schedule, you will understand why.”
About 20 hours later, Rousseau offered a mea culpa – in both languages.
“I want to make it clear that in no way did I want to show disrespect for Quebecers and Francophones across the country,” Rousseau said in a statement. “I apologize to those who were offended by my comments.”
Read more:
The viewer denounces TV commercials that promote the French language as discriminatory
Prior to the apology, criticism was leveled at Ottawa and Quebec City.
“It simply came to our notice then. Air Canada owes explanations to Quebecers and Francophones across the country. This is a lack of respect for our language. Unacceptable!” Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Quebecois bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet was just as open in his native language. “The boss does not matter to the French,” he posted.
“I find these words horrible and disrespectful,” Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said in French. “Air Canada honestly does not understand the impact of its decisions.”
The scene was set for a confrontation – in this case with the media in the corridor of a downtown convention center – after Rousseau took over the lead job at Air Canada in February from fluent French speaker Calin Rovinescu, who ran the company for 12 years.
Quebec language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette demanded on Tuesday – a day before Rousseau’s speech – that the company and its management “should do better”.
Read more:
Legaults understand what it means to be an English-speaking historian in Quebec, some say problematic
The official languages commissioner of Canada has called Air Canada for failing to meet its obligations in the past.
In 2016, then-Commissioner Graham Fraser presented a rare special report to Parliament urging lawmakers to modernize the airline’s official language implementation scheme.
Rousseau is not the only CEO of a large company in Quebec who speaks little or no French.
Rania Llewellyn, who came on board as CEO at Montreal-based Laurentian Bank Financial Group in October 2020, is multilingual but does not speak French.
George Cope, CEO of BCE Inc. between 2008 and 2020, he practically did not speak French and caused outrage from the sovereigns for his run of the Quebec-based telecommunications giant.
American Robert Card did not learn the language when he served as chief executive of the engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. between 2012 and 2015.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8349390/air-canada-ceo-quebec-apology-french/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]