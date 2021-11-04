Absolute madness: circus about an MP who harassed Commons | House of Commons

It was as they walked through the Commons lobby to vote to save their colleague, Owen Paterson, from the immediate suspension after breaking lobbying rules, that the reality emerged for many Conservative MPs that they could make a grave mistake.

This is an absolute madness, said a minister, after the deputies vaguely implemented the order no. 10 and the whip office to block Owen Paterson’s sanction that could have left him in the face of a repeat election.

When the complex issue of the Patterson’s possible suspension arose last week, few expected the situation to end as it did. A two-year investigation into the North Shropshire MP by the commissioner and the standards committee concluded that he should be expelled from the Commons for 30 days.

Most Conservatives agreed it was a tricky position. Either they created a massive rift in the party by choosing to send one of their own, or they got stuck together and continued on a dangerous path risking accusations of dodge.

The vote was set for Wednesday and Paterson, his allies and the government began drawing up a plan to save it by setting up a new committee chaired by a Conservative MP to reconsider the case and review the entire sanctions system. Most of all, they wanted politicians who felt wrongly judged to be able to appeal the decision.

Other ideas were discussed that included limiting the suspension of the Patersons. But these were rejected by the MP, who was adamant in the belief that he did not deserve any punishment.

Bernard Jenkin was one of four members of the standards committee in the Conservative party, but he withdrew from the investigation because he was a personal friend of Patterson and his wife had been just as close to Patterson’s wife, who died in 2020. It was said that by colleagues who worked hardest behind the scenes to help Paterson.

The deadline for submitting motion amendments was around 7pm on Tuesday. There had been much discussion as to whose name should be at the top of the amendment. It was decided that Paterson or one of his close allies, e.g. Jenkin, listed as the proposer would look a lot like a stitch. That was the name of former business secretary Andrea Leadsom.

Leadsom, one of the organizers said, had a veneer of respect for a former Commons leader, who was well respected by conservatives and opposition MPs for her work in strengthening the system set up to investigate MPs accused of harassment and harassment.

She was summoned, Tuesday afternoon, to the office of whip chief Mark Spencer, and accepted the suggestion that she propose a new committee to reform the standards system.

She was given a word document with the text of the amendment, but in order not to appear to leave Paterson on the hook, insisted on a difficult deadline for the commission to report by February 2022. Meanwhile, former Secretary of Culture John Whittingdale lined up in chair the commission. Although given that he was isolated with Covid-19, he was unable to participate in any personal discussions.

A senior Conservative claimed that Downing Street aide Henry Newman was crucial in pushing for the movement to protect Paterson. Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, worked particularly hard to lobby for the Conservative MPs in 2019, who were less likely to know Paterson. I will put my neck in line for someone who will literally not recognize me in a hallway, one complained.

As the deadline for submitting amendments approached, Jenkin was in a state of agitation. Conservative whips started calling MPs and asking if they would support it, and later that evening after the whip leader called Boris Johnson to make sure they had the numbers the prime minister agreed to continue with the plan.

When the Leadsom amendment finally arrived at 6pm, frantic conversations began in the Tables Office responsible for receiving submissions for inclusion in the order letter.

After a few changes, clerks said he was okay, meaning he was able to surrender. One hurdle below, said one Paterson supporter, cautiously. There was then a nervous reception overnight, as the Mayor and more officials decided whether the amendment should be chosen. At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday came white smoke.

Minutes later, a message was sent to Conservative MPs telling them they were facing a three-line whip. Many surprisingly read the report, raising new concerns with their whips and saying they still believed Paterson was guilty. Some said that, despite reservations, they felt the standards system needed reform and were thus prepared to support the amendment, if unintentionally.

He was not paid 100,000 just for his handsome appearance, was he? said an MP furiously, around 2 p.m. Pressure continued to rise as the multitude of emails flowing from outraged voters rose in the final hours before the vote. A concerned MP admitted: My inbox is melting. I know ordinary suspects that the messages I receive do not come from them.

When the division bells rang only 247 conservatives trapped through the aye lobby for a total of 361. Ministers complained loudly about being told to vote for a measure aimed at ensuring natural justice, they thought it could make the opposite in the Patersons case. Missing were several other ministers who were given permission to stay away from voting because they were supposed to be traveling outside Westminster but who were in fact hiding in their offices. Most were really far from business.

As the result was read, they shuddered at the front desk of the government after realizing that the vote had been won only by a majority of 18. Shouts of shame echoed around the room from furious opposition politicians who vowed to boycott the new committee and understood. whip top that the situation was unstable.

Desperate Conservative MPs plunged into the night as their inboxes were further filled with angry emails. One who voted reluctantly for the amendment said: I am very sorry.

The charges were swift. Angela Richardson was fired as private parliamentary secretary in Michael Goves’s top-level department after refusing to follow whip instructions and abstaining instead.

The alarm bells started ringing at number 10. The increasingly media-conscious prime minister would have been disturbed by the negative front pages of the newspapers that were coming out that evening. Shameless self-promotion for Ballistic Products and a great bargain on a neat little knife for you.

The Patterson series of interviews that evening only made matters worse. He was behaving as if he had run away, a conservative observer noted.

The difficulty of reforming the standards system without cross-party consensus became increasingly apparent. Doubts grew between Leadsom and Whittingdale. They hoped the opposition boycott threats were simply false. But this did not arise.

However, Jenkin continued to push, saying the committee would be fine because it could still be a quorum with only conservative members. But his continued faith was not shared by senior government figures. By Thursday morning, Johnson and Spencer had admitted that a massive mistake had been made.

While ministers were still out on the air defending the events of the previous nights, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg prepared to make a humiliating landing in the same mailbox in which he had stayed more than 12 hours earlier defending amendment.

In weekly business questions, Rees-Mogg acknowledged that the new committee would review Paterson and that the entire system of standards could not function without the consent of the other parties. Peter Bone, a veteran Conservative leader, also revealed that overnight his polling station in Wellingborough was vandalized, with the words Tory sleaze.

Despite the high levels of anger the night before from those who felt strongly armed to support Paterson, it was nothing compared to the wave of outrage that erupted when lawmakers realized everything had been in vain.

One said she was thrown under a bus for a man and asked if it was worth it? Another, abducted just minutes after the turn, called it a vile shameful situation and criticized the party’s gross mismanagement by whips.

Realizing that the game was over, Paterson announced Thursday afternoon that he would resign as an MP. He was reportedly stripped of his carpet and given no notice of Rees-Moggs’s statement, and was instead told by a journalist who had called him for his reaction while he was out to do pazar.

But Downing Street insisted he had been told before the extraordinary turn was announced. Leadsom escaped to Cop26 in Glasgow and Johnson issued a homage to Paterson that evening, saying he was very sad that his friend and colleague for decades was leaving parliament.