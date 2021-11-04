



Underlining the ambiguity of the commitment, Anna Moskwa, Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland, said on Twitter On Thursday the deal allowed Poland to move away from coal by 2049. Poland currently gets 70 percent of its electricity from coal and has often resisted European proposals to move away from fossil fuels more quickly. The Biden administration did join an agreement on Thursday to end funding for oil, gas and coal in other countries by the end of next year. Without reduction it refers to power plants that burn fossil fuels and discharge pollution directly into the air, without any attempt to capture emissions. This agreement is expected to significantly help divert public funding from multilateral development financiers, such as the World Bank, away from fossil fuels. The 25 countries and entities in that pact, which include Italy, Canada and Denmark, have pledged to prioritize support for low-carbon and zero energy, such as wind, solar and geothermal. The decision to stop funding fossil fuel development overseas, coupled with investment in green energy, is really important, said Rachel Kyte of the Fletcher School at Tufts University. If we were to say no only to coffee energy, then political tensions between developing and developed countries would simply escalate, she said. Republicans in the United States have criticized the Biden administration’s promise to end funding for oil, gas and coal, noting the lack of agreements between China, Japan and South Korea, some of the world’s biggest supporters of foreign oil and gas projects. The deal opens the door for China and Russia to fund the same product but with non-existent environmental standards, Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, wrote on Twitter. Pampering behind your back and pretending to make a difference does nothing if it only leads to higher global emissions.

