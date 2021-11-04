International
Canada files military sexual assault cases in civilian courts
OTAWA The Canadian military will hand over the investigation and prosecution of cases of sexual misconduct to civilian police and courts, the country’s new defense minister announced on Thursday.
The announcement came from Anita Anand, a former law professor whose appointment as defense minister last week was widely seen as part of a government effort to take control of the problem of sexual assault in the military. It was raised by a recommendation from a retired Supreme Court Justice of Canada, who was asked in April to review the military handling of cases of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
The move came amid a crisis for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Since February, 11 of its top executives have been put under investigation, pushed out of their roles or forced to retire. Other senior military officers have been left on leave due to misuse of investigations into sexual misconduct.
The current and former practitioners have talked about what they describe as a military culture that enables and covers up inappropriate sexual behavior by senior officers.
General Jonathan Vance, the former chief of staff of the Canadian Forces, who retired in January, was charged by military police in July with a charge of obstruction of justice following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
His successor, Adm Art McDonald, was removed after he too became the subject of an investigation into sexual misconduct. While an investigation by the military police eventually concluded that there was no evidence to prosecute a military court, the government did not return him to the top post.
They just still do not understand it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month about how the military deals with sexual assaults and misconduct.
In an interim assessment submitted last month to former defense minister Louise Arbor, a retired Supreme Court judge said she had already found considerable skepticism among stakeholders, and most importantly, survivors, in regarding the independence and competence of the military police and its special investigation. service that examines serious crimes.
She called this perception widespread within the military and in most of the general public and said it had created serious mistrust in the military justice system and, in particular, in the investigative phase.
Mrs. Arbor recommended the temporary transfer of investigations and prosecutions to civilian police forces, prosecutors and courts as it completes its review.
Mrs. Anand, Minister of Defense, said on Twitter that she had fully accepted Madame Arbours’s recommendations. She also posted a letter to Ms. Arbor. The unprecedented review that is being subjected to the institution, wrote Mrs. Anand, represents an equally unprecedented opportunity for significant change to build trust.
The policy directive is the first substantial change dealing with sexual assault since the military committed in 2019 to improve the grievance process and the government set aside nearly C $ 1 billion to settle allegations of sexual misconduct.
Stfanie von Hlatky, director of the Center for International and Defense Policy at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, said Ms. Anands’s decision would be welcomed by many current and former members of the armed forces, even if it is unclear which is the final solution. will be in the ever-increasing problem.
Certainly there was pressure on him to take some quick action and set the tone for a decisive change in the short term, said Professor van Hlatky, who studies gender-related military issues. Since February, many observers, including groups of survivors, have been growing somewhat impatient with the pace of change.
Making the change, however, will require substantial negotiations between the federal government and the provinces.
While all criminal laws, including those related to sexual misconduct, fall under the federal government, the administration of justice is a provincial responsibility. Many provinces also contract most of their police with the Royal Canadian Police, a federal force that has been widely criticized in the past for handling cases of sexual assault and murder involving indigenous women.
Professor van Hlatky said civilian police forces may not have sufficient military knowledge to deal effectively with investigations involving the armed forces.
Ms. Anands’ swift action contrasts with efforts in the United States to reform the way the U.S. military handles cases of sexual misconduct.
Last summer, President Biden said he wanted the military to remove the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases from the control of commanders, the first U.S. president to do so. A panel appointed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has made a similar recommendation, saying that independent judges’ lawyers should take on the role that commanders currently play.
But such an action would require the authorization of Congress, and the House and Senate are at odds over some aspects of the legislation needed.
New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has advocated such a change for nearly a decade, is frustrated both by the speed with which the Pentagon wants to move the recommended panel for years of easing to new policies and by the version of legislation. of the House of Representatives. , which is much more limited in scope than what its bill seeks to reform.
She and many other senators are co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to remove commanders from prosecution decisions of all serious crimes, beyond sexual assault, and handing over this authority to independent military prosecutors.
It may take until the end of the year to resolve the issue legislatively and many commanders, especially those in the Marines, remain resistant to change.
Ian Austen reported from Ottawa and Jennifer Steinhauer from Washington.
