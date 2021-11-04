Canada files military sexual assault cases in civilian courts

OTAWA The Canadian military will hand over the investigation and prosecution of cases of sexual misconduct to civilian police and courts, the country’s new defense minister announced on Thursday.

The announcement came from Anita Anand, a former law professor whose appointment as defense minister last week was widely seen as part of a government effort to take control of the problem of sexual assault in the military. It was raised by a recommendation from a retired Supreme Court Justice of Canada, who was asked in April to review the military handling of cases of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The move came amid a crisis for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Since February, 11 of its top executives have been put under investigation, pushed out of their roles or forced to retire. Other senior military officers have been left on leave due to misuse of investigations into sexual misconduct.

The current and former practitioners have talked about what they describe as a military culture that enables and covers up inappropriate sexual behavior by senior officers.