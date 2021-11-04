WHO official: ‘Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic’





Europe is once again experiencing near-record levels of coronavirus infections and could experience half a million Covid-related deaths in the next three months, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Europe accounted for 59 percent of the world’s newly reported coronavirus cases last week and for nearly half of the world’s Covid-related deaths, Hans Kluge, WHO director for 53 countries in its European region, told reporters. Dr. Kluge said there have been 1.8 million new cases and about 24,000 deaths in the European region over the past week. We are at another critical point of the pandemic revival, said Dr. Kluge. Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic we were in a year ago.

The region is reporting an average of more than 30 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, a rate that has almost doubled since mid-September. Eighteen of the 20 countries worldwide that report the most new cases per day, in relation to their population, are in Europe or the part of Central Asia that the WHO includes in its European region. The new reported cases reached a record high in Germany on Wednesday, when the nation registered 33,949 new infections in a 24-hour period. Only 67 percent of the country is fully vaccinated. Covid-related deaths in Europe are also on the rise. If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million deaths from Covid-19 in Europe and Central Asia by February 1 next year, said Dr. Kluge. The increase in infections, driven by the Delta variant, is affecting all age groups, said Dr. Kluge, but has been more deadly to the elderly. Three-quarters of those who died last week were over 65 and most were not fully vaccinated, he said. Hospitals are being flooded with Covid patients across the region; in 43 of the 53 countries, hospitals are likely to face high-to-extreme stress in the next three months, the WHO predicted.

Dr. Kluge said the virus was on the rise because precautions like wearing masks were relaxed and because very few people had been vaccinated. Eight countries in the region have vaccinated more than 70 per cent of their population, but two have managed to immunize less than 10 per cent, he said. Hospital admission rates were high, he said, in countries where vaccination rates were low. Outbreaks have also been reported in unvaccinated populations in countries with relatively high vaccination rates. In Italy, which has fully vaccinated 72 percent of its population and recently imposed strict national rules to encourage workers to be vaccinated, the city of Trieste became a hotbed of infections two weeks after thousands of vaccine skeptics gathered for it. protesting the new rules. Dr. Kluge also stressed the continuing need for basic precautions such as wearing masks, social distance and good indoor ventilation, and he predicted that 188,000 lives could be saved in Europe in the next three months if 95 per cent of the population were to wearing a mask. . We need to change our tactics, from reacting to Covid-19 increases in preventing them from happening in the first place, said Dr. Kluge.

