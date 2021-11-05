Indonesia signals about promise of COP26 deforestation





The agreement late Monday in the COP26 climate talks was contrary to Indonesia’s development plans and global goals need to be well regulated, said Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, who attended the Glasgow summit.

“Forcing Indonesia to (achieve) zero deforestation by 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair,” she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The massive development of President Jokowi’s era should not be stopped in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation,” she said, referring to Indonesian leader Joko Widodo by his nickname.

Her comments so soon after the promise underscore the challenges ahead for global deforestation goals, with only three countries – Indonesia, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – accounting for 85% of the world’s forests.

Adding to the confusion over Indonesia’s position, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mahendra Siregar, denied on Thursday that zero deforestation by 2030 was even part of the COP26 commitment. “The statement issued does not refer at all to ‘the end of deforestation by 2030,'” he said in a statement. “It is important to go beyond narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary objectives and sound bites,” he added. He further explained that the commitment did not mean a complete ban on deforestation, but to ensure that there was no net loss of forested land. A spokesman for the environment ministry did not immediately respond to requests for clarification Thursday and the presidential palace could not be contacted. Mahendra later told Reuters that Indonesia interprets “stopping and changing forest loss and land degradation by 2030”, as promised, as “sustainable forest management … not ending deforestation by 2030” “. ‘deeply disappointing’ Environment Minister Siti said the definitions of deforestation varied greatly, so setting European standards in Indonesia was unfair. Instead, she stressed Indonesia’s less absolute goals, where the forestry sector will absorb more greenhouse gases than it releases by 2030 while minimizing deforestation and forest rehabilitation. But the almost immediate face of a central country for rescuing tropical rainforests around the world sparked outrage on social media in Indonesia and among environmental activists. “The statement is deeply disappointing,” said Kiki Taufik, head of Greenpeace’s Indonesian forest campaign, calling it “completely contrary to the statement”. “Friends with the environment or money? Madam,” commented Instagram user Bayu Satrio Nugroho under the City post. Although Indonesia has plans to pull out its coal-fired power plants and achieve net zero emissions before 2060, leaving forests untouched will be a challenge. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, and in 2019 alone a forest area and other lands as much as half of Belgium were burned for plantations. Authorities, however, since 2018 have suspended the issuance of permits for new plantations and cut deforestation by 75% last year. Indonesia is also looking to expand its nickel and electric vehicle (EV) industry by demanding more land. Fitch Solutions, in a research note on the COP26 commitment, said it could pose a risk to Indonesia’s EV supply chain development and the construction of new nickel mines due to pressure to curb deforestation.

