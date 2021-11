Will Brazil really save the Amazon?

Some multinational companies have also been angered in Brazil, as they too are facing increasing pressure from consumers. European firms, including UK Retailers like Tesco and M&S, have threatened to boycott Brazilian agricultural products due to deforestation. “The world is starting to move towards an economy where you want to know where the product you are buying comes from,” says Alves. “And Brazil is not prepared to give an answer.” Brazil could also be excluded from the emerging new green global economy, as international investors eager to invest in sustainable, carbon-neutral ventures watch the country closely, says Azevedo. “There is great interest from companies that want to invest in Brazil. But they do not have the proper legal certainty due to land grabbing, occupation and lack of enforcement.” As international pressure mounts, Bolsonaro has softened his tone and is restoring the climate goals he abandoned a few years ago, setting even more ambitious targets. “He is trying to show the world that he is doing something about the climate because it has been put in place,” says Alves. “But this is not supported by action.” Meanwhile, Brazil is beginning to feel the climate impacts of deforestation, which may be new emission challenges. This year, Brazil faced its worst drought in more than 90 years. The water reservoirs that feed the country’s hydropower plants were told, squeezing power supplies AND increasing the attraction of dirtier energy sources. In a troubling move, Bolsonaro responded with plans to invest $ 4 billion ($ 2.9 billion) in so-called sustainable coal mining over the next decade, modernizing coal plants and making them more efficient. Along with plans for it increase oil and gas production, this has cast further doubts on Brazil ‘s commitment to Environment protection and reducing its carbon emissions. “All eyes are on deforestation now,” says Voivodic. “But soon, we will have to face this challenge as well.” – Research and visualization of data by Kajsa Rosenblad Animation by Adam Proctor – Towards Net Zero Since the signing of the Paris Agreement, how are the countries acting in fulfilling their climate promises? Towards Net Zero analyzes nine countries on their progress, key climate challenges and their lessons for the rest of the world in reducing emissions. – The emissions from the trip that were required to report this story were 0 kg CO2. Digital emissions from this story have been estimated from 1.2 g to 3.6 g CO2 per page view. Learn more about how we calculated this figure here. – Join a million fans of the future by liking usFacebook, or follow usTweetorInstagram. If you liked this story,sign up for the weeklybbc.comcontains the newsletter, called the “Essential List”. A hand-selected selection of stories fromThe future of the BBC,culture,Work life,tripANDreelsent to the inbox every Friday.

