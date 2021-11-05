Defense Minister Anand shifts cases of military sexual misconduct to civil justice system

In one of her first actions as Canada’s new defense minister, Anita Anand announced today that she will transfer the investigation and prosecution of cases of sexual misconduct within the Canadian Forces to the civil justice system.

The move follows a recommendation by retired Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbor.

The military has been shocked by a series of investigations into sexual misconduct. Since the beginning of February 2021, 11 current and former senior Canadian military leaders have been sidelined, investigated, or forced to retire from some of the most powerful and prestigious positions in the defense institution.

“There is no doubt that there is a crisis in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Anand told the CBC on Thursday evening. Power and Politics“This crisis has come to light many times in recent months.”

Arbor is conducting an external review of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military. She is advising the federal government on how to set up an independent, external reporting system that allows victims to report acts of violence and misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Its review, which began in April, is expected to take about a year. Anand’s move today is in response to one of the interim recommendations Arbor gave to Anand’s predecessor, Harjit Sajjan, last month.

Arbor said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) should continue to conduct administrative reviews of cases of sexual misconduct in parallel with civilian courts, regardless of whether these cases result in charges.

Arbor said, however, that “special attention” should be paid to “how and when civilian authorities during an investigation should forward relevant information about the investigation to the CAF leadership”.

Anand did not say when the change would take effect. She said work to facilitate the change had begun since she was sworn in as defense minister last week.

“We are not sitting waiting for something to happen. The teams are in active discussions now,” Anand said.

The government has also not yet decided whether the change will be permanent. Arbor is currently recommending the transfer of cases to the civil system on a temporary basis.

“If she chooses to make this a permanent solution, then of course we will act according to her,” Anand added.

Change can help restore confidence in the military

Experts studying Canada’s military culture say the move is an important step towards rebuilding trust in the military and making it easier for victims to get ahead.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s something the victims have been looking for for a long time,” said Megan MacKenzie, Simons chair in International Law and Human Security at Simon Fraser University.

“I think this shows that the new minister is ready to act decisively to follow the recommendations made by both the Arbor Justice and previous experts.

Charlotte Duval-Lantoine, an associate at the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs, said the move suggests Anand will bring a new sense of urgency to the crisis of sexual misconduct.

She said Sajjandid does not seem willing to push for major changes something she said may be partly due to his long military career and his familiarity with its internal structures.

“It simply came to our notice then [Anand], for sure, “Duval-Lantoine said.

Harjit Sajjan, who served as national defense minister for the past six years, did not act decisively to combat the military’s sexual misconduct crisis, experts and critics say. (Canadian Press)

While Duval-Lantoine said the change is a sign of hope, she also noted that many of the barriers faced by victims of sexual assault remain such as complainants’ fear of retaliation or concerns that they should repeat traumatic details to people who may to doubt their claims.

“I do not want to mourn the victory yet because it is only one of the first steps,” Duval-Lantoine said.

Immediate action needed: Arbor

While the full report will not be released until next spring, Arbor said in her October letter to Sajjan that she was issuing interim recommendations because action must be taken immediately.

“Since my appointment, it has been made public that the survivors have continued to appear and have filed charges against [general officers and flag officers] “who were in important command positions and then left on leave,” she said.

“These repeated allegations of historic sexual misconduct against senior CAF executives and investigations by the Canadian National Forces Investigation Service have led me to conclude that immediate corrective action is needed to begin restoring confidence in the CAF. “

In a statement to the media, Arbor said he welcomes Anand’s decision.

“As noted in my interim report, the issue of sexual misconduct in the CAF has opened the institution to unprecedented scrutiny and an equally unprecedented opportunity for change. I will continue to identify these opportunities as part of my review. “in all areas that fall within my mandate,” she said.

Survivors of sexual assault and misconduct in the ranks testifying before recent parliamentary committees have called for an outside reporting agency.

These committees began hearings after the country’s two top military commanders, retired General Jonathan Vance and Admiral Art McDonald, were charged separately with misconduct.

Several senior leaders are facing charges of sexual misconduct and are under investigation by military police. Two people have been criminally charged in connection with the allegations. Some have launched public campaigns to fight for job returns.

In some cases, military leaders have been put on leave in response to the handling of sexual misconduct files.

Investigations often came to light only after journalists began questioning the Department of National Defense (DND).

The DND says military police do not “proactively detect the existence of ongoing investigations” because they could jeopardize the integrity of those investigations. Investigations are publicly confirmed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the investigation, privacy rights and the public’s right to know, the department said.

Arbor’s review of military misconduct is not the first. Six years ago, the former Conservative government began its outward review of sexual misconduct in the military, led by another former Supreme Court justice, Marie Deschamps. She recommended the government set up an independent agency to report misconduct.

This recommendation was largely ignored. Instead, the DND set up a response center to sexual misconduct, which, although independent of the military chain of command, offers only advice to victims.