COP26: 7 climate recommendations from Day 4 of the Glasgow talks

Here is what happened on the fourth day of the climate summit.

It is great news for COP26, as the UN reported in September the planet is moving towards 2.7 degrees . This analysis took into account the promises of countries before COP26, but did not include the latest developments.

“The result is extremely encouraging,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told an audience at a COP26 event. “If all the promises of carbon neutrality and the promises of methane were fully implemented, we would have a temperature rise trajectory which is 1.8 Celsius. That is excellent.”

‘Historical discovery’

Twenty countries agreed to end funding for fossil fuel projects abroad in an agreement announced Thursday. Several countries had already agreed to end international funding for coal, but this is the first agreement of its kind that also includes oil and gas projects.

The strength of the deal will depend on how many countries will eventually sign into it and whether it can get some of the largest fossil fuel financing countries in the world.

“This is a historic breakthrough that would not have been possible just a few years ago,” Iskander Erzini told Vernoi, a climate finance expert at the E3G think tank. “This group of country leaders shows how fast energy rates are changing.”

Jake Schmidt, a senior strategic director at the Natural Resources Protection Council, said the agreement “will help push the transition to renewable energy”, but also noted that President Joe Biden still has work to do to ‘made sure the US is fully on board.

The main players missing in the coal deal

The UK government announced on Thursday that 23 new countries had made commitments on Thursday to phase out coal energy, but some of the largest greenhouse gas emitters so far have rejected a commitment to phase out coal use .

COP26 President Alok Sharma said an agreement to cut coal is one of the summit’s main goals.

China, India and the US did not sign for it Global Declaration on the Transition of Coal to Clean Energy . The new commitments bring the total number of signatories to 46 and include several major coal users, including Indonesia, Ukraine and South Korea.

The targets are less than what experts, including the IEA, say are required to reach net zero by 2050. Zero net emissions can be achieved if countries reduce current greenhouse gas emissions and also remove some of what is already in the atmosphere , so the net addition is zero.

Developing countries need more money to adapt

The UN Environment Program reported Thursday that the gap is widening between the effects of the climate crisis and the world’s efforts to adapt.

In addition to the promise to limit warming, the governments of rich nations in the 2015 Paris Agreement reaffirmed their commitment to contribute $ 100 billion a year to the poorest countries to move away from fossil fuels and adapted to the disasters caused by climate change.

Developing countries, especially those in the Global South, are more likely to endure the worst effects of the climate crisis, despite the small amount they contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions.

But rich countries are not living up to their initial commitment, and the commitment itself has not kept pace with the effects of the climate crisis.

“The Paris Agreement says funding for adaptation and mitigation should be at a degree of equilibrium,” Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, told CNN. “Those in the poorest countries will suffer the most, so ensuring that there is a degree of equality and a degree of global solidarity in financing adaptation is critical.”

Activists are urging police to withdraw

Outside the negotiations, climate activists are urging Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon to intervene in what they say is a large police presence in Glasgow.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, three groups – the COP26 Coalition, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and the Climate Coalition – said that “a disproportionately high number of deployed officers, combined with police intervention oversight” is creating ” an atmosphere of fear and intimidation and the unacceptable cooling effect on the right to protest ”.

CNN contacted Sturgeon’s office but did not immediately receive a response.

The call comes ahead of Global Climate Justice Action Day on Saturday, which will draw large numbers of protesters to Glasgow and around the world.

Activists are urging Sturgeon to ensure that Scottish police are committed to protecting their right to protest and not to engage in excessive use of force or “target organizers for arrest”, especially people of color and people with disabilities. limited.

“As we approach the climate catastrophe and negotiators determine the fate of billions of people around the world, it is absolutely vital that civil society movements from Scotland, the United Kingdom and around the world are able to make their voices heard. heard on the streets of Glasgow. ” Maria Church said in a statement on behalf of the COP26 Coalition. “Yet the police are using intimidating tactics and abusing their power to stifle the fundamental right to peaceful protest.”

EU pushes against climate change

The European Union is not keen on the idea of ​​climate reparations, a major topic of the COP26 summit. Many of the world’s less developed and smaller island countries are pushing to fund “losses and damage”, seeking to compensate for the hardships that climate change has already caused their people.

Countries say this should come to the top of the $ 100 billion a year for climate adaptation and mitigation funding that rich countries promised – and so far failed to – to start insurance in 2020.

Asked by CNN about the EU’s position on the issue, EU Commissioner for Climate Change Jacob Werksmon said the Paris Agreement “is not a regime of responsibility and compensation” when asked if The EU was defending either against one of the most contentious issues at this year’s UN climate conference in Glasgow.

“It is not intended to be a means by which countries negotiate what a country should do about a theory of responsibility, pay to other countries based on what they are experiencing in terms of impacts,” he said, adding see BE. “I know you[d]”that the disproportionate impact of climate change on less developed countries” is a very, very legitimate concern. “

Let’s get mixed up!

Much was happening in the area of ​​the national pavilion on Thursday, where many delegations set up exhibitions and organized activities. In an effort to attract more visitors to their malls, some turned to things that always work: drinks and suction cups.

Brazil’s Minister for Energy and Mining, Bento Albuquerque, was expecting drinks at the Brazilian pavilion, while the UK would hold an evening reception at its headquarters later Thursday.

And while Australia’s climate policy is not popular among many of the delegates to COP26, the coffee served in the Aussie Pavilion (sponsored by the fossil fuel company Santos) has been a hit.