Yorkshire CCC suspended from hosting international matches after former England captain gets involved in racism brawl | UK News
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been banned indefinitely from hosting international or major matches following its “totally unacceptable” handling of allegations of racial harassment.
The England and Wales Cricket Board says the club’s approach “is causing serious damage to the game’s reputation”.
This comes after player Azeem Rafic accused the club of “institutional racism” more than a year ago and an internal investigation revealed that the 30-year-old spinner had been the victim of “racial harassment and harassment” while playing there.
Despite this, Yorkshire CCC, who play most of their home games at Headingley in Leeds, has said it will not take any disciplinary action against employees, players and executives.
The club is expected to hold a board meeting tomorrow, but in recent days has faced strong criticism from MPs and lost some sponsors including recently its sponsor of Nike kits.
The incident comes after former Engalnd captain and commander Michael Vaughan got involved in the altercation, using his column in the Daily Telegraph to reveal that he is mentioned in the club’s report and to deny any wrongdoing.
He says that hours before giving evidence to investigators in 2020, he learned that Rafic had allegedly made a racist comment 11 years ago.
It was alleged that in 2009 Vaughan told Rafiqi and two other Asian players “(there are) many of you, we need to do something about it”.
“I deny completely and categorically that I have ever said those words,” Vaughan wrote, adding, “I take it as the most serious charge ever presented to me and I will fight to the end to prove that I am not that person.” “.
Earlier Thursday, the governing body of cricket in England and Wales announced that the Yorkshire CCC would not be able to host major matches.
“The ECB sees this issue as disgusting and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no room for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is, immediate action must be taken. This issue must be tackled vigorously. if sport is to demonstrate its commitment to being truly a game for all.
“Given the recent events, it is clear that there are serious questions about the governance and management of the Yorkshire CCC. The club’s failure to act and respond to their report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game.
Notes the statement of the ECB. I need some time to reflect on what the ECB has said this evening and the actions they propose to take. I will not comment further at this time. https://t.co/5ulmHLXJN6
– Azeem Rafiq (@ AzeemRafiq30) November 4, 2021
“As a governing body with the task of acting for all in cricket, the ECB Board reaffirmed its commitment to take decisions in the best interest of the whole game. It also agreed that sanctions including, but without limited to, financial and future allocations of key matches may be considered at the conclusion of our investigation.
“Meanwhile, the YCCC has been suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international country, a member of the ECB and the First Class County.”
The ECB board has also asked the ECB executive to conduct a review of the cricket club’s governance and also said an independent tribunal is examining the allegations made by Rafic.
Former friend of Rafiq’s team Gary Ballance has also been suspended indefinitely from the England squad, although he has not played for the national team since 2017.
On November 3, Ballance admitted to using a racial slur against Rafiq.
He said: “I am aware of how harmful racial insult is and I am sorry that I used this word in immature exchanges in my new years and I am sure Rafa feels the same about some of the things that most he also said. “
Rafic, 30, played for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club in two seasons between 2008 and 2018 and accused the club of “institutional racism” more than a year ago.
His accusations against the club have begun to pick up in recent days with some sponsors announcing they are severing ties with the club and senior politicians calling for action.
This follows findings by ESPNCricinfo on the content of an independent report on the matter.
That report revealed that Rafic had been a victim of “harassment and racial harassment” at the club, but since then it has emerged that the panel found that the repeated use of the word “P ***” against the spinner was delivered “in the spirit of friendly ridicule”.
Club President Roger Hutton has been summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, while Rafic has also been invited.
Amid the backlash, some sponsors ended their relationship with Yorkshire CCC, including Nike – which sponsors the club’s outfits.
The club will host a men’s test in England against New Zealand and a one-day international men’s match against South Africa next summer.
The match suspensions include all “big” matches, including The Hundred.
