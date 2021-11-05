The conflict of interest case has echoed Boris Johnson’s course





Since taking power in 2019, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has frequently changed course, changing his mind on everything from blocking rules and school exams to free baby food and coronavirus restrictions at Christmas. This week, Mr. Johnson finds himself pulling back again. On Wednesday he intervened to stop the suspension by Parliament of Owen Paterson, a Conservative Party lawmaker who was found to have broken the rules for political lobbying. The government also pushed up controversial plans to change the system that investigated Mr. Paterson. By Thursday that attempt had failed and Mr Paterson resigned following a backlash from politicians, news organizations and even the former head of intelligence services. The noise threatens to undermine Mr. Johnsons’ authority, but has also raised new questions about the ethical stance of a prime minister whose Conservative Party has faced a string of other allegations of abuse of influence, conflict of interest and profit.

This has been an incredible 24 hours, even for the chaotic standards of the government, opposition leader Keir Starmer said in a statement on Thursday, adding that an attempt to break the rules on standards in public life was a really damaging indictment for this. the prime minister and the corrupt government he leads.

The most neutral observers think Mr. Johnson entered a self-created minefield. It was a complete own goal, they misjudged the reaction, said Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government, a research institute. The damage could be significant, she added. It reinforces the negative narrative about politicians: that they have the snout in the trough, that there is one rule for them and another for everyone else. This is a story that is very corrosive and that is why politicians have such low ratings of approval, Ms. White said. The crisis erupted after a report compiled by Independent Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, who concluded that Mr Paterson had abused his position as lawmaker to profit two firms that were paying him a total of more than ,000 100,000 per year, or about $ 135,000. .

Mr Paterson, a former cabinet minister, argued that he had no right to appeal and claimed that the evidence in his favor had been overlooked. But after reviewing the issue, the Standards Committee of the Municipal Chamber recommended the suspension of Mr. Paterson from Parliament for 30 days hearing, a severe sentence that could have jeopardized his future as a lawmaker. Such recommendations are usually passed by Parliament with little fanfare, but on Wednesday, the government intervened and ordered its lawmakers to vote on an amendment to stop Mr. Patterson’s case. He also urged them to support the renewal of the entire disciplinary system for lawmakers, creating the right of appeal but effectively putting power in the hands of a new committee in which there would be a majority of Conservative Party lawmakers. . Despite a rebellion among its lawmakers, the government won its vote. But her victory was short-lived. The idea of ​​a new committee was effectively killed late Wednesday, when opposition parties made it clear they would boycott the new body, stripping it of its legitimacy.

Then on Thursday Jonathan Evans, a former head of MI5 intelligence, who heads a committee on standards in public life, described it as an extraordinary proposal that was deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy.

Critics claim that Mr. Johnson and his party have a poor history of standards in public life. Since Mr. Johnson came to power, his enemies have accused the government of friendship over the way they gave him contracts during the pandemic. Questions have also revolved around the fundraising activities of the well-affiliated co-chair of the Conservative Party, Ben Elliot. Mr Johnson has also been under scrutiny over who paid for his Caribbean vacation, as well as the luxury change of his Downing Street apartment. Indeed, his former top adviser, Dominic Cummings, now a major critic, argued Thursday that Mr. Johnson wanted to weaken the system not so much to save Mr. Paterson, but because of concerns that an investigation into how how donations were used for Downing. Renovation of the road may indicate that the rules have been violated. Mr Cummings is regarded as a partisan figure and Mr Patersons’s departure could trigger further negative headlines. But some of Mr. Johnsons lawmakers are angry that they were forced to vote on a bill that was scrapped within hours. And the opposition Labor Party is confident it will exploit this episode, already accusing the government of being mired in a stalemate. As for Mr. Paterson, he had an unrepentant tone in a resignation statement, in which he said he would remain a public servant but out of the cruel world of politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/04/world/europe/uk-politics-boris-johnson-owen-paterson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos