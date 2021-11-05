International
Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire suspended from hosting international matches to deal with ‘unacceptable’ racism case | Cricket News
Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafic made a series of racist allegations about his time in the counties; seven of his claims were supported by an independent panel, but Yorkshire said no disciplinary action would be taken; Gary Ballance admitted that he used a racial insult to Rafiq
Last update: 04/11/21 22:29
Yorkshire has been suspended from hosting international or major matches by the Cricket Board of England and Wales (ECB) for their “totally unacceptable” treatment of Azeem Rafic’s racist allegations.
Gary Ballance has also been suspended indefinitely from England’s selection by the ECB after he admitted to using a racial slur on Rafiq during their time together in the county.
Decisions were taken by the ECB board after a meeting on Thursday.
Rafic made 43 allegations about his time in Yorkshire, seven of which were backed by an independent panel, which added that “there was no doubt” that he had been subjected to harassment and racial harassment.
Yorkshire accepted the panel’s findings and apologized to Rafiq. However, they announced last month that, following an internal investigation, no employee, player or manager would face disciplinary action.
The handling of the district investigation into Rafiq’s allegations has been heavily criticized within the sport and by politicians, with a host of sponsors ending their partnership with the club this week.
Yorkshire Mayor Roger Hutton has been summoned to appear before a select committee of the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to testify on the matter, with Rafiqi also invited to the hearing, which will be held on November 16.
Following its meeting on Thursday, the ECB said: “It is clear to the board that the YCCC handling of issues raised by Azeem Rafic is completely unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the game’s reputation.
“The ECB sees this issue as disgusting and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no room for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is, urgent action must be taken.
“This issue needs to be tackled strongly if the sport wants to show its commitment to being truly a game for everyone.”
The ECB said its board had reached a number of agreements at Thursday’s meeting, including that “there are serious questions about the governance and management of the YCCC”.
“The club’s failure to act and respond to their report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game,” the ECB added.
The governing body said Yorkshire would be suspended from hosting international or major matches “until it clearly shows that it can meet the standards expected of an international country, an ECB member and a first-class county”.
In 2022, Yorkshire will conduct the third of three Tests against New Zealand, starting June 23, as well as a one-day international against South Africa on July 24.
The ECB also said its executive had been asked to commission a review of the Yorkshire government, “to examine whether the existing arrangements are appropriate for the purpose”.
He added that the regulatory processes that are already underway on the charges filed by Azeem Rafic will be ultimately determined by an independent court (Cricket Disciplinary Committee).
The governing body also said the sanctions imposed on Yorkshire following their investigation could be financial and could affect the future split of the main matches.
In response, DCMS chairman Julian Knight, MP, said: “The ECB’s move to remove international cricket from Yorkshire should act as a brief and sharp blow to bring the club to its senses.
“Like the rest of us, I imagine members of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club will ask why the board is still in place.
“As for Mr Ballance, I am choosing at the moment not to comment on the specifics of the case. However, it would have been completely unacceptable if they had left him eligible for selection for the England cricket team.”
Ballance’s suspension comes after he issued a statement Wednesday in which he acknowledged he was responsible for some of the insulting and derogatory terms that Rafic revealed he was subjected to during his time at Headingley.
The 31-year-old referred to “his very close relationship” with Rafiqi during their time together at the club, saying the two men “said things privately to each other which were not acceptable”, but made it clearly he had repented of his share of them. exchanges.
Notes the statement of the ECB. I need some time to reflect on what the ECB has said this evening and the actions they propose to take. I will not comment further at this time. https://t.co/5ulmHLXJN6
– Azeem Rafiq (@ AzeemRafiq30) November 4, 2021
The panel found that those words were delivered “in the spirit of friendly ridicule” – a conclusion that has sparked a wave of condemnation from prominent politicians and campaign groups and launched an exodus of Yorkshire commercial sponsors.
Just over an hour after Ballance’s statement was published, Rafic posted on Twitter: “Is it ridiculous how things change from outright denial of accepting everything over a 14-month period?”
Nike ends the relationship with Yorkshire
On Thursday, Nike became the last company to end its relationship with Yorkshire over the club’s handling of Rafic’s allegations.
“Nike will no longer be the equipment supplier for Yorkshire CCC. We stand firm against racism and discrimination of any kind,” a statement said.
Yorkshire had already lost a number of key sponsors on Wednesday, including publishing company Emerald Group – which has the name rights to Headingley since 2017, as well as Tetley’s and Yorkshire Tea.
Harrogate Spring Water announced Thursday that it would also end its partnership with the county.
Meanwhile, global utility company Sodexo is reviewing their 100 100m deal with Yorkshire that started in 2019 and covers catering and events at Headingley.
A Sodexo spokesman said: “Sodexo has a long commitment to justice and equality and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.
“As a hospitality partner for Headingley Stadium, we have written to the club this week about this very serious matter. We are keen to understand the steps they will take.”
