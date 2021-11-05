The Guardian ‘s view of the Paterson case: enough is enough | Editorial





BOris Johnson tries to describe himself as a leader like Winston Churchill. It would be more accurate to see him as a leader like the Old Grand Duke of York no, not this current one, but the one who marched his troops to the top of the hill and then turned back down again. After going into the extraordinary prolongation of igniting a vicious scandal forcing his MPs to try to save Owen Paterson from the suspension and overthrow of the parliamentary standards regime on Wednesday, less than 24 hours later he abruptly abandoned those corrupt decisions . The result: instead of creating a debacle, Mr. Johnson has now achieved himself with two. Responsibility for this demolition is widely shared. Mr Paterson, who resigned dramatically as an MP on Thursday, is part of the problem. He showed no remorse or admission of possible wrongdoing for two years. After Wednesday’s flogging vote, he paraded through the media, once again, as the innocent victim. When his arrogance caused embarrassment to other MPs, he left altogether. The truth is that Mr. Paterson jumped before he was pushed, because on Thursday the turnaround left him facing an almost certain suspension next week. If he had been brought up with a bit of mind, not a hundred weights of pride, little of that could have happened. Conservative supporters, however, cannot blame a stubborn lone colleague for their shame. By signing the so-called Leadsom amendment, they brought this upon themselves. This change, which combined unwarranted support for Mr. Paterson with a clear partisan attempt to create a new system of standards, was a piece of madness. It represented a loss of judgment on a spectacular scale. It was the result of collective folly, stubbornness and arrogance. It reflects particularly badly on Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose role was central. If anyone has to consider his position after all this, it’s him. After all this is Mr. Johnson’s mess. The prime minister has faced the commissioner of standards more recently than any other MP. He is being investigated for nine cases of late registration of profits, one of late registration of an interest in a property and, in July, for insufficient explanation of his manner Holiday Mustique was paid. Mr. Johnson has little love for the commissioner and had had several press stories attacking her even before, amid the self-created ruins of the Conservative parties, the business secretary said she should consider her position. The origins of the attempt to hijack the standards system this week go deeper than the Paterson affair. The consequences are likely to extend beyond that. In the short term, parliament will debate the issues again, as well as Mr. Rees-Moggs’ grim role, on Monday. The verdict in the Paterson case must be completed, despite his resignation. Over time, there may be all-party talks about beneficial changes to the standards system, but after the way they were handled this week, opposition parties do not have much of an obligation to hold them anytime soon. However, the most important consequences must be in our broader policy. In the Paterson case, as in many other things, Mr. Johnsons’s government acts as if it has the right to do whatever it wants, without controls, balances, accountability or consequences. It is the duty of the rest of us to rebuild the political system and put an end to these corruptive abuses.

