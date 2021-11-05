The Sudanese talks are making progress, the source says, as international pressure mounts





The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok during the International Conference in Support of Sudan at the Interim Grand Palace in Paris, France. May 17, 2021. REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier / Pool / Photo File

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Talks between Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and the leaders of a October 25 military coup are advancing, a source close to Hamdok said on Thursday as the United States and the United Nations sought a solution. A second source said Sudan could soon establish a new 14-member sovereign council in the army’s first step towards forming new transitional institutions. In the latest sign of rising international pressure, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday and urged him to restore constitutional order and the transition process. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, Burhan agreed on the need to speed up the formation of a government, Burhan’s office said. “The two parties agreed on the need to maintain the path of democratic transition, the need to complete the structures of the transitional government and to accelerate the formation of the government,” his office said. The State Department said Blinken in the call urged Burhan to immediately release all political figures banned since the coup and “return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan.” . The United Nations has tried to mediate to end the political crisis that followed the coup in which senior civilian politicians were arrested and Hamdok placed under house arrest. The UN special envoy to Sudan, special envoy Volker Perthes, said the talks had outlined a possible deal for a return to power-sharing, including the reinstatement of the ousted prime minister. But he demanded an agreement on “days not weeks” before the positions of both sides were strengthened. Read more Hamdok has demanded the release of all those arrested and the reversal of the coup as conditions for any further negotiations with the military. The country’s highest authority, the Joint Sovereign Civil-Military Council, was disbanded by Burhan along with the civilian-led cabinet. Burhan, who says he is committed to a transition to democracy and elections, said after the coup that a new Sovereign Council and cabinet would be appointed. Late Thursday, state TV said Burhan had ordered the release of four civilian members of Hamdok’s cabinet who had been arrested. The four ministers were Hamza Baloul, Ali Jiddo, Hashim Hasabalrasoul and Yousef Adam, she added. Ministers and other officials who were not released were facing criminal cases, the person close to the negotiations said. Some of the officials still arrested were involved in a war of words with the military in the weeks leading up to the coup. Neighborhood resistance committees, which have led protests since the coup and staged demonstrations on Thursday, have rejected negotiations and demanded that the military withdraw from politics. The Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the 2019 protests that toppled Omar al-Bashir, called for two days of general strikes late Sunday and Monday in protest of military rule. Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Mahmoud Mourad; written by Nafisa Eltahir; Edited by Howard Goller Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

