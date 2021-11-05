Northampton, MA – News Direct – Mondelz International

November 4, 2021 / 3BL Media / – Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced this week that it is committed to a target for 2050 net greenhouse gas emissions in its full value chain. As part of its commitment, Mondelz International has signed Science-based goal initiatives Business ambitions for 1.5C, aligning its long-term emission mitigation targets with the ambitious goal of limiting temperature rise in line with the Paris Agreement. Mondelz International has also joined United Nations Campaign Race to Zero to help build momentum towards a decarbonized economy. These commitments mark a bold step forward in Mondelz Internationals’ differentiated approach to sustainability that is helping to foster sustainable scale progress and create long-term value for the business and its stakeholders.

For the past few years, we have been working on the initiative of science-based objectives to validate and reduce our emissions footprint, and our announcement today will help accelerate our existing efforts to create a more sustainable food company, he said. Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO. . We are transforming the way we do business in all of our operations and with the suppliers and farmers we work with, from seeking to improve cocoa cultivation practices in West Africa to promoting regenerative agriculture in the wheat fields in the Midwest of the United States. United.

This new commitment builds on the company’s existing science-based objectives, set in 20201, developed to contribute to combating climate change. Over the next two years, the company will set a time-limited plan, including interim targets for its core emissions sources in accordance with the 1.5C protocol, and provide annual progress reviews on transparency as set out in the science-based objective.

End-to-end approach to the net zero targetMondelz Internationals’s approach to ESG is designed to enable the company to deliver sustainable scale changes by prioritizing where it can have the greatest impact, focusing on innovative and measurable solutions, and collaborating on foster transformation across the sector. The Company will take a bottom-up approach to its goal of achieving its net zero emission target by focusing efforts on key areas and offering against existing goals and objectives:

Sustainable source ingredients

Source of 100% cocoa volume for chocolate brands through the Cocoa Life Program until 2025

Source 100% of wheat volume for EU biscuits through the Harmony Program until 2022

Design 100% packaging to be recycled ready by 2025

Reduce overall use of virgin plastic by 5% and reduce overall rigid virgin plastic by 25% by 20253

Mondelz International Operations:

Continue to convert global traces of electricity generation into renewable energy

Reduce food waste by 15% in production and 50% in distribution by 2025 4

Work towards achieving energy efficiency for biscuit ovens and steam boilers

Start replacing thermal fuels (eg natural gas, diesel, gasoline) with green alternatives

Logistics:

Invest in new mobility concepts, including electric and hydrogen trucks

Reduce warehouse emissions in both owned and third-party facilities by turning to renewable energy sources

Improve the efficiency of distribution networks by optimizing routes, improving the use of trucks and containers, increasing intermodal solutions, and reducing travel distances

Building on existing commitments and actionsWhile we have already made significant progress, the road to net zero will require further transformation of our business as well as global collaboration in industries, sectors and landscapes, said Chris McGrath, VP and Head of Global Impact and Sustainability. We will remain focused on utilizing proven models and available solutions, while at the same time using our scale and influence to help foster technical advancement, public-private partnership and investment to incubate innovation.

To date, the company’s ongoing efforts to drive significant scale change have led to significant advances in sustainable resources5 of reductions of key components and energy, water and waste in company-owned production operations, on which the zero net target will be built and accelerated. Last year, the company made significant progress against and exceeded many of its existing 2020 and 2025 targets, including:Stable Ingredients

Environmental Impact Achievements 2020

24% reduction in CO2e from production, exceeding the target of 15%

33% reduction in priority water use, exceeding the target of 10%.

31% reduction in total waste from production, exceeding the target of 20%

For further information on Mondelz Internationals’ sustainability strategy, goals and progress, please see the companies Report 2020 Snacking Made right.

About Mondelz InternationalMondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to eat snacks in over 150 countries around the world. With net revenue for 2020 of about $ 27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snack food with iconic global and local brands like Oreo, belVita and LU cookies; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk and Chocolate Toblerone; Candy Sour Patch Kids and Trident gum. Mondelz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poors 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Statements looking forwardThis press release contains forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words, such as will, can, expect, aim, plan, engagement, objective, and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, business transformation statements. Mondelz Internationals and creating long-term value for the business of Mondelz Internationals and its stakeholders; Mondelz International target for net zero greenhouse gas emissions; Mondelz Internationals’s efforts to create a more sustainable food company; and Mondelz Internationals strategies, goals, objectives and other environmental, social and governance initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Mondelz International, which may cause Mondelz International’s current results to differ materially from those shown in future Mondelz International statements. Please also look at the risk factors of Mondelz Internationals, as they may change from time to time, set out in its files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the most recent Annual Report presented in Form 10-K. Mondelez International disclaims and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Furthermore, historical, current, and forward-looking statements related to sustainability may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still under development, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that may change in the future. The information contained in and any matter identified as material for the purposes of this document may not be considered material for the purposes of SEC reporting. In the context of this disclosure, the term material is distinct and should not be confused with the term as defined for SEC reporting purposes.

CONTACTMaggie McKerr (Media) [email protected]

1 Ir.mondelezinternational.com2 Principles of sustainable resources can be found at CocoaLife.org and Harmony.info3 Base level 2020 and assuming constant portfolio mix4 Base base 20185 Sustainable resource set out at CocoaLife.org and Harmony.info6 2020 current7 Base base 2013

