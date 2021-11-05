The UK is hosting international urban military exercises





During the event international and British scientists and engineers tested technologies that have the potential ability to locate enemy forces in built environments. The new equipment was evaluated along with a host of futuristic technologies by military personnel from 1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Intelligence Brigade, 1st Rifle Battalion and 1 Artillery Brigade, in selected areas on the streets of Portsmouth and its naval base. of uk The Armed Forces are already training and conducting urban warfare, but this kind of experimentation is vital to understanding and adapting to the changing combat environment. There are many challenges to finding and dealing with threats, such as those encountered when operating in and around dense, high-rise buildings and within modern urban areas or smart cities, as well as cultural and linguistic differences. Dame Processor Angela McLean, MOD The Chief Councilor said: It was impressive to see CUE21 experiment in action – testing this type of technology is absolutely vital to better equipping our Armed Forces. Cooperation with our allies means that we are able to share technical knowledge to fight together the battles of the future. Defense Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) is in charge of testing new technologies collaborating with industry and academia, as well as with their 5-eyed partners: Canada, US , New Zealand and Australia. Born of the Technical Cooperation Program ( TTCP ), 5 partner countries are testing new technologies that seek to assist our forces when operating in urban environments, including: widely distributed autonomous sensors utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to identify threats

advanced technologies to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities on land, in the air and at sea

sensors and advanced technologies for the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles used in urban environments

understanding the urban environment and the interactions of natural and human systems

technologies that support soldiers operating in dense urban terrain by supporting navigation, threat detection

robotic and autonomous systems to support the re-supply of logistics to deliver on the front line

Evacuation of victims and optimized treatment for the complexity of an urban environment The skills were tested through a combination of field experimentation and analytical techniques. The field experiment in Portsmouth was based on a scenario involving special military skills that could be improved by science and technology ( S&T ). Christopher Briggs, Dstl National Leader for CUE , tha: This is an opportunity for science and technology to have a major impact on military capabilities in urban settings, as well as to increase our mutual support with our closest allies. Current thinking about future conflicts has been used to generate scenarios that show the challenges of operations on city environments against a range of potential enemies. First Contested Urban Environment ( CUE ) the experiment took place in November 2017 in Adelaide, Australia, the second took place in September 2018 in Montreal, Canada, and the most recent event took place in New York City, in US in July 2019. The technology tested then and during the Portsmouth event may be made available to military personnel by 2025.

