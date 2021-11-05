International
Singapore: Stop the disgusting and illegal execution of Malaysian citizen
Singapore should stop plans to execute a Malaysian who will be hanged next week on drug charges, Amnesty International said today.
Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday 10 November.
There is still time for Singapore to change course and stop this illegal execution. Taking people’s lives is a cruel act in itself, but hanging a person convicted simply of drug possession, amid the shocking evidence that he may not fully understand what is happening to him, is disgusting, said Rachel Chhoa-Howard , researcher at Amnesty Internationals Singapore.
Over the years, the medical experts who assessed Nagaenthran have discovered that he has functional borderline intelligence and simultaneous cognitive deficits. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), to which Singapore is a party, has stated that the imposition of the death penalty on persons whose mental and intellectual disabilities may have hindered their effective defense.
We call on the authorities to immediately stop plans to execute Nagaenthran. There are serious concerns that there have been numerous violations of international human rights in his case, from the mandatory death penalty to his sentencing for drug-related offenses and concerns about the fairness of the proceedings, which will carried out his illegal execution, Rachel Chhoa- said Howard.
As a petition signed by tens of thousands of people, Singapore is again on the wrong side of history with its draconian drug laws and policies, which have failed to tackle drug addiction in the country. It is high time Singapore stopped all executions and repealed once and for all this inhuman sentence.
Background
Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam was convicted and sentenced to death in November 2010 for importing 42.72 grams of diamorphine (heroin) into the island state in April 2009. His sentence and the death sentence were upheld on appeal.
Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world. But since 2013 judges have had more discretion in sentencing in cases where the defendant’s role was limited to transport (courier) if the public prosecutor issues a certificate of substantial assistance; or for those with mental or intellectual disabilities who significantly impair their mental responsibility for their actions and omissions in relation to the offense. In 2015, Nagaenthran applied to be re-sentenced to life imprisonment. But while he qualified as a courier, the prosecutor did not give him the essential aid certificate, leading to the confirmation of the mandatory death sentence in September 2017.
The medical experts who assessed Nagaenthran found that his cognitive deficits may have contributed to his misguided loyalty and poor risk assessment in accepting the commission of the offense. The Court of Appeal dismissed the concern, stating that his alleged lack of risk assessment could have made him more inclined to engage in risky behavior; this, however, in no way diminishes his guilt.
Authorities notified Nagaenthran’s family, who live in Malaysia, of the planned execution by letter dated October 26. Due to limitations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagaenthran has not been able to see his family members for more than two years. Only now up to five family members are allowed to travel and visit the prison. But activists have pointed out how persistent restrictions on Covid-19 and quarantine requirements have added financial and logistical challenges to an already naturally cruel and painful process.
On Nov. 3, Nagaenthrans’s younger brother told activists his concerns about his brothers’ mental state and the meaning of his imminent execution when he was able to visit him in jail.
Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception. As of today, 108 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes and more than two-thirds have been abolished in law or practice.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/11/singapore-halt-despicable-and-unlawful-execution-of-malaysian-national/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]