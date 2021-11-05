Singapore: Stop the disgusting and illegal execution of Malaysian citizen

Singapore should stop plans to execute a Malaysian who will be hanged next week on drug charges, Amnesty International said today.

Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday 10 November.

There is still time for Singapore to change course and stop this illegal execution. Taking people’s lives is a cruel act in itself, but hanging a person convicted simply of drug possession, amid the shocking evidence that he may not fully understand what is happening to him, is disgusting, said Rachel Chhoa-Howard , researcher at Amnesty Internationals Singapore.

Over the years, the medical experts who assessed Nagaenthran have discovered that he has functional borderline intelligence and simultaneous cognitive deficits. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), to which Singapore is a party, has stated that the imposition of the death penalty on persons whose mental and intellectual disabilities may have hindered their effective defense.

We call on the authorities to immediately stop plans to execute Nagaenthran. There are serious concerns that there have been numerous violations of international human rights in his case, from the mandatory death penalty to his sentencing for drug-related offenses and concerns about the fairness of the proceedings, which will carried out his illegal execution, Rachel Chhoa- said Howard.

As a petition signed by tens of thousands of people, Singapore is again on the wrong side of history with its draconian drug laws and policies, which have failed to tackle drug addiction in the country. It is high time Singapore stopped all executions and repealed once and for all this inhuman sentence.

Background

Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam was convicted and sentenced to death in November 2010 for importing 42.72 grams of diamorphine (heroin) into the island state in April 2009. His sentence and the death sentence were upheld on appeal.

Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world. But since 2013 judges have had more discretion in sentencing in cases where the defendant’s role was limited to transport (courier) if the public prosecutor issues a certificate of substantial assistance; or for those with mental or intellectual disabilities who significantly impair their mental responsibility for their actions and omissions in relation to the offense. In 2015, Nagaenthran applied to be re-sentenced to life imprisonment. But while he qualified as a courier, the prosecutor did not give him the essential aid certificate, leading to the confirmation of the mandatory death sentence in September 2017.

The medical experts who assessed Nagaenthran found that his cognitive deficits may have contributed to his misguided loyalty and poor risk assessment in accepting the commission of the offense. The Court of Appeal dismissed the concern, stating that his alleged lack of risk assessment could have made him more inclined to engage in risky behavior; this, however, in no way diminishes his guilt.

Authorities notified Nagaenthran’s family, who live in Malaysia, of the planned execution by letter dated October 26. Due to limitations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagaenthran has not been able to see his family members for more than two years. Only now up to five family members are allowed to travel and visit the prison. But activists have pointed out how persistent restrictions on Covid-19 and quarantine requirements have added financial and logistical challenges to an already naturally cruel and painful process.

On Nov. 3, Nagaenthrans’s younger brother told activists his concerns about his brothers’ mental state and the meaning of his imminent execution when he was able to visit him in jail.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception. As of today, 108 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes and more than two-thirds have been abolished in law or practice.