The international arts elite thinks about the future

The opening ceremony for the Tsinghua 2021 International Conference on Art and Design Education (ICADE 2021) was held at Tsinghua University, Beijing, October 29, 2021.

“The world is facing major changes that have not been seen in a century,” Lu Xiaobo, dean of Tsinghua University’s Academy of Arts and Design (AADTHU), told China.org.cn. “The rapid development of technology and the global pandemic have made people think about the future direction of humanity.”

The Tsinghua 2021 International Conference on Art and Design Education (ICADE 2021), entitled “ASK: Our Diverse World”, was hosted by October 29-31. The conference brought together academics, experts and students from more than 50 top art and design institutes around the world, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the Royal College of Art, Tokyo University of Arts AND Parsons School of Design.

A year in preparation, this was the first time Tsinghua held such a magnificent global event, building an international academic exchange platform as well as a multicultural communication bridge. Consisting of five sections Presidential Forum, Academic Symposia, Graduation Exhibition, Workshops and Student Forum, the conference displayed new trends in art and design education, seeking the epoch-making value of art and design between change and consensus. However, many overseas participants were unable to attend in person due to the pandemic, and so participated via video link.

“As we are at a critical juncture in human progress, we want to identify the next historic mission for art and design, and what talent we want to nurture when technologies bring about major changes in people’s lifestyles and production methods,” Lu said. . “We are facing increasingly complicated problems and can not rely on a single discipline to find systematic and complete solutions, we must have interdisciplinary awareness and skills. At the same time, ideas, knowledge and technology new ones always show up. “

Projections for the new world after the pandemic

“We need to work harder to show the unique value and contributions of art and design education. For art and design education, we have challenges and opportunities. In the post-epidemic era, we can not go back to the past, we must we create a new future “, said the professor Naren Barfield, Vice Chancellor and Provocateur at the Royal College of Art, during the ICADE 2021 Presidential Forum in October 29. He explained that models of education have been changed by the global crisis caused by the pandemic and added that people need to adapt to new situations, but can open up to the wider world through new technologies and online communication.

A total of 26 executives from major art and design institutes discussed the high-level art and design education framework during the forum, as well as how higher education institutes can play their part in adapting and innovating to the normality of ri.

Allyson Green, dean i Tisch School of the Arts IN New York University, believes that as humanity undergoes an information technology revolution, artists and designers need to work with global scientists, engineers, sociologists, and health practitioners to find creative solutions to complex global issues.

“Art is like a fire that awakens people’s passion for life and gives people their desire for life. Design is an important force in responding to various social crises. We need to discuss and develop exchanges on topics. innovate in global arts and design with an open attitude., and build a new model for the future, “agreed Fan Di‘an, president of the China Artists Association.

Xu Fen, president of the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, noted that the future arts and design education should integrate scientific theory and practice, cross disciplinary barriers, and develop toward rationality, innovation, and caring for humanity. “It is not a provider of digital entertainment, but a platform and laboratory for interdisciplinary integration,” Xu said.

Lu Xiaobo added that the technological revolution, industrial transformation and pandemic are reshaping the way people live, as well as existing forms, division of labor and organizational methods of many industries. This in turn is changing relations between people and between countries. “Design, like the ability of human beings to shape their environment, always contains an ethical responsibility,” he said. “It’s a powerful approach to shaping our daily lives, social relationships and even defining ourselves.”

Beyond the future and the world

More than 60 professors and researchers joined the eight academic symposia October 30, both in person and online, discussing a range of topics from artificial intelligence and metavers to quantum computing. They covered topics including new species in an interdisciplinary paradigm, new values ​​in the mutual learning of form and function, new direction in the search for a way to revive traditional heritage, and new aesthetics in an expression of morphological reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the International Student Forum of Art and Design brought together academic products among graduate students, doctoral students and young scholars from China and worldwide, through two sections: “RE: ACTOR International College Student Creativity Forum” and “ASK: International Doctoral Forum of Art and Design in Our Diverse World”. The aim was to build a platform for high-level, open-minded and multi-disciplinary academic exchanges, advancing the development of arts and design and fostering integration between different disciplines.

from October 29-November. 15, International Art and Design Workshops are showcasing a range of designs by teachers and students, including “zero gravity” clothing designed for outer space, robots and art installations in response to humanity ‘s imminent ecological crisis. In addition, the International Graduation Exhibition of the Institutes of Art and Design, plus its online exhibition (https://ic.ad.tsinghua.edu.cn/2021show/), displays the learning achievements of the 50 major institutes of art and design. Consisting of 10 sections and more than 2000 papers, it provides a platform for students to communicate with each other from different professional perspectives.

“I think while the world is still full of hope, there are still misunderstandings, cultural gaps and even conflicts between peoples.” Banda Peng, vice president of Tsinghua University, told China.org.cn. “But when the emotions and aesthetic spiritual elements that pursue beauty can be awakened, it will eventually help the world change and make it more harmonious.”

He continued, “At this time, in such a case, we can allow so many young scholars, artists and students from all over the world to communicate in different ways here at this event. In itself this is a very valued in this particular era, helping the arts, design, beauty and integrated development of aesthetics and technologies better connect. “

The international arts elite thinks about the future

http://www.china.org.cn/arts/2021-11/04/content_77850981.htm

BURIMI China.org.cn