Alumnus returns as a visiting research researcher, adds an international dimension to research on speech
Ohio University graduate Mark Gibson, Ph.D., returns to Athens this semester to share his work in the study of speaking with faculty and students at two colleges.
A native of Athens, Gibson earned a BA and an MA in Spanish from the College of Arts and Sciences, followed by a Ph.D. in linguistics at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, with a specialization in phonetics, the classification of spoken sounds and phonology, the sound system that forms language.
Gibson’s time as a visiting research researcher this fall is sponsored by the Institute for Empirical Language Study at the College of Arts and Sciences, where he serves as an auxiliary member.
Dr. Gibson comes to us from Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain, where he teaches courses in phonetics and phonology and runs a speech lab, said Emilia Alonso-Sameo, Ph.D., director of the institute and professor of Spanish at department of modern languages at the College of Arts and Sciences.
Alonso-Sameo invited Gibson to enter the Spanish linguistics class he is giving this semester and the students saw their interactions with Gibson informative, engaging and entertaining.
I really liked Dr.’s approach. Gibsons. We were all engaged in the activities he proposed and the explanations he gave us made me feel more confident on the subject, said Luca Vallaro, a graduate student in the MA program in Spanish.
After completing his doctorate, Gibson did post-doc projects in speech production at the Laboratoire de Phontique et Phonologie at the Université de Paris Nouvelle Sorbonne III under the tutelage of Dr. Ccile Fougeron and at the University of Potsdam with Dr. Adamantios Gafos.
He specializes in speech production and phonological development in diverse populations, including monolingual children with normal hearing, monolingual children using cochlear implants, bilingual children with normal hearing, those with cochlear implants, and second language speakers.
Gibson’s main objective with his research is to provide empirical support for theoretical issues in phonetics and phonology. It uses an protocol battery to determine the amount of speech movements in time and space and to address the relationship between the spatial and temporal parameters of speech gestures and how these inform the cognitive representation of speech actions. His research lies within the larger theoretical framework that seeks to discover how cognitive representations of speech movements are informed by the low-level, spatio-temporal characteristics of the act of speaking in a framework of dynamic systems.
I look forward to sharing my work with students from many different disciplines and collaborating with a range of researchers here at OHIO, Gibson said.
He has formed a research group with Alonso-Sameo in which they are collaborating with researchers from New York University, Universidad de Navarra and LMU-Munich in order to improve a coding system based on already existing meaning with acoustic signals for better help. Therapists diagnose and treat couples who face communication difficulties and relational challenges. Since meaning alone is often insufficient to convey a range of emotions, this research focuses on how human beings tend to rely on intonation and other acoustic tools to try to fully understand emotions.
Moreover, Gibson is also collaborating with people from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Dr. Gibson has collaborated with me here in my hearing prosthesis lab and we have started a project on the perception of English and Spanish vowels in noise, said Li Xu, Ph.D., professor of audiology in the Communication Sciences and Disorders program. .
Their project seeks to discover how adult listeners perceive vowels at different noise levels. They plan to further expand this line in the perception of noises in noise by children with normal hearing and their peers with cochlear implants.
Gibson is currently Associate Professor of Linguistics at the Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona.
