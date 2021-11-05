Unexpected Impact: How traffic, holiday shopping and gas prices could change as international bridges reopen Monday





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since March 2020, international bridges will reopen to travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cross for non-essential purposes this coming Monday; just a few days away from the start of the holiday season. UTEP Economics Professor Tom Fullerton says that during the 19-month period that bridges were closed for non-essential travel to slow the spread of the coronavirus, El Paso lost approximately $ 300 million in retail sales. With bridges ready to open, Fullerton says it is a double-edged sword – while buyers from across the border will increase retail sales, it could also mean more shortages. “These retail shortages will probably show up much faster than in the rest of the country, so El Paso will provide a preview of holiday shopping conditions elsewhere in the United States as a result of a supply chain combination. . outages and all the repressed demand that exists south of the border, “Fullerton said. In addition to the shortages, Fullerton says El Pasoans could see gas prices rise as more people from Mexico switch their vehicles to El Paso and fill their tanks. “Whenever inventory depletion accelerates, it always pushes higher gasoline and oil prices,” Fullerton said. AAA Texas: Rising crude oil prices, rising demand pushed the nationwide average gas price by up to two cents; El Paso award at the top of the state once again

A Borderland buyer shared his thoughts with KTSM 9, which warns of longer lines and shortages. “The queues will be longer because of people coming to buy gifts and I know people will find it harder to find gifts,” said Hector Prado, who passes regularly from Juarez to El Paso. In terms of traffic, the Texas Department of Transportation has reopened Paisano from the Cordova Bridge (America Bridge) and opened additional lanes for traffic going to Juarez overseas. However, the project was never intended to affect bridge traffic. “Again this project was about connecting from I-10 and 54 to loop 375, it was in no way to mitigate cross-border traffic that is out of our control,” said Jennifer Wright, a spokeswoman for TxDOT. Advise vehicle drivers to leave more time as the blockage is expected to continue and increase with the reopening of bridges. “America Bridge has always been a super popular crossing point and there has always been overcrowding and we expect this to continue, we do not expect a change there,” Wright said. “We expect to continue to see heavy congestion on this bridge and sometimes during peak hours we will rely on our own highways, as was always the case before this project.” For local and latest news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

