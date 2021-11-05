International
Climate crisis: Global carbon emissions expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels by 2021, scientists warn | Climate News
Global carbon pollution is expected to return to levels almost before the pandemic, scientists have warned as world leaders continue to meet for climate talks.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels fell 5.4% in 2020 from a record level a year earlier due to the spread of COVID-19 blockages.
But researchers conducting the annual Global Carbon Budget analysis say they are expected to grow by 4.9% to 36.4 billion tonnes in 2021, which is about 0.8% below 2019 levels.
It comes as representatives from more than 190 countries gather together COP26 to discuss climate change.
One of the goals of the summit is to keep global warming below 1.5C.
The possibility of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5C – beyond which the worst effects of extreme weather related to climate, rising seas and wildlife damage will be felt – was still alive, but required action now, they said. researchers.
The team from the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), the CICERO Center for International Climate Research and Stanford University believe emissions from coal and gas will rise above 2019 levels this year, but oil pollution remains below levels his before the pandemic.
The rapid growth may be a temporary result of industry-focused stimulus packages, such as in China where emissions continued to rise during 2020 and spurred an increase in coal use.
However, a further increase in emissions to new levels in 2022 cannot be ruled out if road transport and aviation return to 2019 levels and coal use does not decrease again, according to scientists.
Professor Corinne Le Quere, of the UEA, described the findings as a “reality check” on the need for countries to take swift action to offer greater cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to keep the globally accepted 1.5C heat limit within opportunities.
Figures show that the world has only 11 years left before humans have pumped the maximum amount of carbon into the atmosphere and are still within the 1.5C limit – if current emission levels continue.
They also suggest the world should reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.4 billion tonnes a year – compared to a 1.9 billion tonne drop in pandemic-induced pollution.
Prof. Le Quere urged decision-makers and people focused on climate change not to be discouraged by the latest findings, but to address issues through commitments and planning for immediate implementation after that.
Figures for some of the world’s largest emitters show that China’s emissions are projected to grow by 4% compared to 2020, 5.5% more at 2019 levels, to contribute 11.1 billion tonnes or 31% of global emissions. carbonate.
The US will see an increase in emissions of about 7.6% this year compared to 2020, but will still be 3.7% below 2019 levels, while the EU will see an increase in emissions of 7.6% compared to 2020, but will continue to be 4.1% below 2019.
The rest of the world as a whole still has carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels that are below 2019 levels, the analysis revealed.
Subscribe to ClimateCast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Spreaker
For full COP26 coverage, watch Climate Live on Sky 525.
Follow the coverage directly on the web and app with our dedicated blog directly.
Get all the latest stories, special reports and in-depth analysis at skynews.com/cop26
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/climate-crisis-global-carbon-emissions-expected-to-return-to-near-pre-pandemic-levels-in-2021-scientists-warn-12459406
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]