Climate crisis: Global carbon emissions expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels by 2021, scientists warn | Climate News

Global carbon pollution is expected to return to levels almost before the pandemic, scientists have warned as world leaders continue to meet for climate talks.

Carbon emissions from fossil fuels fell 5.4% in 2020 from a record level a year earlier due to the spread of COVID-19 blockages.

But researchers conducting the annual Global Carbon Budget analysis say they are expected to grow by 4.9% to 36.4 billion tonnes in 2021, which is about 0.8% below 2019 levels.

It comes as representatives from more than 190 countries gather together COP26 to discuss climate change.

One of the goals of the summit is to keep global warming below 1.5C.

The possibility of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5C – beyond which the worst effects of extreme weather related to climate, rising seas and wildlife damage will be felt – was still alive, but required action now, they said. researchers.

The team from the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), the CICERO Center for International Climate Research and Stanford University believe emissions from coal and gas will rise above 2019 levels this year, but oil pollution remains below levels his before the pandemic.

The rapid growth may be a temporary result of industry-focused stimulus packages, such as in China where emissions continued to rise during 2020 and spurred an increase in coal use.

However, a further increase in emissions to new levels in 2022 cannot be ruled out if road transport and aviation return to 2019 levels and coal use does not decrease again, according to scientists.

Professor Corinne Le Quere, of the UEA, described the findings as a “reality check” on the need for countries to take swift action to offer greater cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to keep the globally accepted 1.5C heat limit within opportunities.

Figures show that the world has only 11 years left before humans have pumped the maximum amount of carbon into the atmosphere and are still within the 1.5C limit – if current emission levels continue.

They also suggest the world should reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.4 billion tonnes a year – compared to a 1.9 billion tonne drop in pandemic-induced pollution.

Prof. Le Quere urged decision-makers and people focused on climate change not to be discouraged by the latest findings, but to address issues through commitments and planning for immediate implementation after that.

Figures for some of the world’s largest emitters show that China’s emissions are projected to grow by 4% compared to 2020, 5.5% more at 2019 levels, to contribute 11.1 billion tonnes or 31% of global emissions. carbonate.

The US will see an increase in emissions of about 7.6% this year compared to 2020, but will still be 3.7% below 2019 levels, while the EU will see an increase in emissions of 7.6% compared to 2020, but will continue to be 4.1% below 2019.

The rest of the world as a whole still has carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels that are below 2019 levels, the analysis revealed.

