International Association of Certified Professional Accountants welcomes new Board of International Sustainability Standards | tidings





November 3, 2021, London The International Association of Certified Public Accountants (Association), representing AICPA & CIMA, welcomes the establishment of the new International Sustainability Board (ISSB) as a tool for developing consistent, reliable and comprehensive global sustainability standards to build organizations intentional, resilient and a more sustainable future. The association also believes that this move will enable a necessary evolution of corporate reporting standards and ensure that corporate reporting remains appropriate for its purpose in the post-pandemic world. Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, CEO of the International Association of Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, said: Today’s announcement marks a new milestone in our journey to set globally sustainable sustainability reporting standards, signaling a new era in corporate reporting that will require the same level of rigor for sustainability reporting as for financial information. . Organizations do not operate in a vacuum, they need to have a holistic approach to understanding how they create and deliver value to achieve sustainable success. Customers, employees, society, governments and investors are all demanding greater organizational transparency beyond traditional financial measurements. But organizations cannot manage what they do not measure and cannot build trust with their stakeholders if they do not provide consistent and comparable information on a range of metrics, including sustainability metrics. Therefore, the need for a set of reliable, comprehensive and consistent sustainability standards, universally accepted, that can accommodate interoperability, has never been greater. As Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the Value Reporting Foundation Board, I am very pleased to see our tireless work accomplished. Similarly, it is essential to increase the reliability and transparency of that information with meaningful reporting and assurance ultimately tied by professional accountants. They have an important role to play in improving the integrated thinking and decision-making skills of their organization. Professional accountants have the skills and expertise needed to help the effect of significant change in the field and can work with stakeholders to integrate responsible and consistent practices into their business and operating models. Read the full announcement here. Contacts: Sarah Freytag-Traut

