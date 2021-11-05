Reality control: Global CO2 emissions return to record levels | Greenhouse gas emissions

Global carbon emissions are returning to record highs ahead of coronavirus pandemic levels, new analysis has shown. The scientists said the discovery is a reality check for the nations of the world gathered at the Cop26 climate summit.

Emissions that trigger the climate crisis reached their highest levels ever in 2019, before global coronavirus blockades saw them fall by 5.4%. However, fossil fuel burning has increased faster than expected in 2021, the international research team said, in stark contrast to the rapid cuts needed to address global warming.

The data show that world leaders have failed to rebuild greener, with only a handful of pandemic spending going to sustainable sectors. But scientists said hopes of keeping global warming at 1.5C remain alive if Cop26 leads to rapid global action.

of Global Carbon Project (GCP) Report. shows that emissions from coal and gas have jumped more this year than they fell in 2020. Oil use is also increasing in 2021, but more slowly because transport activity remains below normal.

Unlike most countries, emissions in the world’s largest polluter, China, actually increased slightly during the pandemic in 2020 and are expected to increase by another 4% in 2021. India has very low emissions per person, but will see CO2 growth of 12.6% in 2021, almost double that of autumn 2020.

The US and EU27 will also see sharp growth of 7.6% in 2021, but remain in a long-term trend of slow declining emissions. Renewables were the only energy source that continued to grow during the pandemic.

Scientists said 2022 could set a new record for global emissions, depending on whether the expected increase in oil consumption as travel recovers further, offset by the shift in first coal combustion growth in 2021.

The global carbon budget is the total emissions allowed to hold a 50% chance of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5C, but analysis shows that this will inflate in 11 years if the current emission rate continues.

What is surprising is that [the rebound in emissions] it happened so quickly, despite the fact that much of the global economy has not yet recovered, said Prof Corinne Le Qur, at the University of East Anglia, UK and one of the analysis team. This is truly a reality check.

However, we do not yet see the effect of the climate policy decisions to be made at Cop26 in Glasgow, which could really be a game changer, she said. 1.5C is still alive. The reduction in emissions needed is indeed very large, but achievable with coordinated action.

Glen Peters, at the Center for International Climate Research in Oslo, Norway, said: “Many of us were [expecting] a widespread recovery over several years, compared to a major shock in 2021. He said funding for Covid’s recovery had been very dirty, with insufficient low-carbon investment. If we continue on the current trajectory, then this could increase emissions in 2022.

Prof Pierre Friedlingstein, at the University of Exeter, UK, said: To reach zero net by 2050, we need to reduce emissions each year by a comparable amount to the first during Covid. This highlights the scale of action now required and the importance of Cop26.

The 196 nations at the Cop26 summit are tasked with pushing national promises to cut emissions toward those needed for 1.5C, with India’s new commitment to net zero a significant step forward. But the $ 100 billion promised by rich countries to the poorest nations has not yet been realized. International voluntary pacts have been announced to end deforestation, reduce methane emissions and make green technology the cheapest option. But global warming will only stop when emissions reach net zero.

The GCP report was produced by almost 100 scientists from 70 organizations worldwide and, based on figures to date, estimates that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels will increase between 4.1% and 5.7% in 2021, compared to a 5.4% decline . in 2020. This decline is larger than seen after the global financial crisis in 2008 (1.2%) and the collapse of the Soviet Union (3.1%).

Emissions will have to be reduced by even greater amounts to reach zero net by 2050. But Le Qur said: We know what to do: get away from coal, electrify transport and reforest. She said a quarter of emissions come from countries that had steadily reduced emissions as their economies grew, including the UK, Germany, the US, Japan and Mexico.

The key message is to resist the temptation to be discouraged by our latest findings, she said. The commitments set in Cop26 are really important. It is important that countries agree on what they will do and then, of course, plan for immediate implementation.

The increase in emissions in 2021 resulted from Covid recovery packages that mainly fund existing, polluting industries, including steel, cement and construction, particularly in China, Peters said: China, on the one hand, is making extremely good progress, set solar and wind energy and electricity. vehicles. On the other hand, economic recovery packages tend to go back to the old way of doing things. But there are also 70% of global emissions that are also not from China.

Whether 2022 sees a new record for global emissions depends on whether the first coal burning outbreak during the pandemic recovery was a temporary blow to sugar or continues, he said.