Suspected Cleo Smiths kidnapper Terence Darrell Kelly transferred to maximum security jail | Western Australia

The person accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith will be transferred from Carnarvon to a maximum security prison in Perth.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, appeared briefly before a judge in Carnarvon on Thursday, charged with various offenses in connection with Cleo’s abduction, including a charge of forcibly taking a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded in custody before the case was returned to court next month.

‘My name is Cleo’: Washington police released audio of the moment they found a four-year-old girl missing.

Kelly, who is suspected of acting alone and has not yet admitted his allegations, has no connection to the Cleos family.

The Western Australian Department of Justice on Friday confirmed that Kelly would be accompanied by Carnarvon, a small coastal town almost 1,000km north of Perth, by special operations officers at a maximum security facility in Perth.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said Kelly would undergo additional security measures for obvious reasons after being hospitalized twice after injuring himself while in custody.

Cleo was found alive and well early Wednesday, 18 days after she disappeared from her family tent at the remote Blowholes campsite.

She was rescued from a property just minutes from her family home in Carnarvon, about 75 km south of the camp.

Police forced him into the home and found Cleo alone in one room, physically unharmed and playing with toys.

Kelly was arrested on a nearby street at the same time.

Cleo was photographed smiling in the arms of her mother, Ellie Smith, on Thursday when she was to speak to specialist pediatric interviewers for the first time.

Murder detective Cameron Blaine, who was among Cleos rescuers, said she seemed to be doing well.

I can only see it from the outside. But from that perspective, I’m surprised she seems to be so well-adjusted and happy, he said.

It was really exciting to see that she was still bubbling and she was laughing.

She is falling asleep in her mother’s arms. There was one occasion when she asked him if he could lie down next to his mom and make Ellie look at him while she fell asleep.

It’s really good to see that she adjusted, is sleeping a little, that she is playing in the backyard exactly as you would expect her to.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Cleo was held in other locations while she was away from her family and has been close to the exact intelligence that led officers to her location.

They had been looking for the driver of a car that was seen leaving Blowholes camp at the time it was suspected to have been taken.