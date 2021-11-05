International
Mark McGowan announces plan for Western Australia to reopen border with 90 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate
Prime Minister Mark McGowan says Western Australia will open its borders when 90 per cent of the state’s population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Main points:
- The WA will reopen its limit when the vaccination rate reaches 90 percent
- This can be achieved in late January or early February
- A specific date will be set after the 80 percent vaccine level is reached
Mr McGowan said the target could be reached in late January or early February and a specific transition day to reopen to domestic and international travelers would be announced once a double vaccination rate of 80 per cent was reached. .
“It puts us in the best possible position to move with minimal impact on our health, our economy and our way of life,” Mr McGowan said.
“We have done so well. We do not want to fall into the last hurdle.”
Some restrictions would also be introduced when the state reopens, including wearing masks in high-risk locations such as public transportation.
McGowan said the 80 percent rate is expected to be reached next month.
The WA vaccination rate for those over 12 years of age currently stands at about 80 percent of the first dose and 64 percent of the second dose.
Another 250,000 Western Australians had to be vaccinated to reach the 90 per cent target.
The prime minister described the plan as a “safe transition” which “would facilitate our controlled border and ensure a smooth reduction from the pandemic”.
“After almost two years, we are on the verge of a new chapter.
“A chapter that will reconnect Western Australia with the rest of the world, but done the right way in the Western Australian way, safely, carefully and responsibly.
“Rushing increases the risk and increases the damage.”
The WA had been the only state or territory without a clear reopening plan.
Wearing masks is mandatory in some places
In late January or early February, when the transition occurs, some ‘basic’ restrictions on COVID are set to be reintroduced.
- Face masks would be sought again in “high-risk indoor environments” including public transportation, hospitals and nursing homes
- Proof of vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs, casinos and large events with crowds of more than 1000 people whether at football or a concert
- Contact logs and the SafeWA app will still be in place in all public places
- Revised COVID-19 event and safety plans will be required
- Access to remote aboriginal communities will be restricted “where necessary”
McGowan said the measures would be temporary and would not last forever, but would protect the state against an explosion.
He said measures could be increased if there was an outbreak of the virus.
These ‘acceleration measures’ include:
- Increased use of face masks in other scenarios
- Capacity and density constraints in businesses and countries
- Additional evidence of vaccination requirements
- Rapid testing for COVID-19 in the workplace
“These additional measures are something I want to avoid and reaching a 90% rate gives us the best opportunity to do so,” Mr McGowan said.
“These safeguards, together with a 90% vaccination rate, will enable us to facilitate our border controls, both interstate and international.”
Travel rules were announced
Mr McGowan said travel would again be allowed from anywhere across Australia, but entry rules would remain.
All newcomers will be required to complete a G2G switch.
For interstate arrivals:
- Travelers should be vaccinated twice
- Return a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure
- Perform a COVID test within 48 hours of entry
To come abroad:
- Return a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure
- Perform a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry
- Dual vaccinated international travelers will not be required to be quarantined
- International travelers who are NOT double-vaccinated will be required to complete a 14-day quarantine at a ‘designated institution’
“I understand there will be some frustration for some. I admit some people will be frustrated. They may not be able to reunite with family from New South Wales or Victoria over Christmas,” Mr McGowan said.
“It’s about following up on health advice and keeping Western Australia safe.”
Date ‘locked’
Mr McGowan said once the transition date was set, it would be closed regardless of whether or not the 90 per cent double-dose target had been met.
But he warned if WA did not reach that target by the set date, further public and social health measures would be put in place.
“Restrictions on places, restrictions on jobs, restrictions when it comes to masks, all those kinds of things we are desperately trying to avoid,” he said.
Mr McGowan said the use of blockades could end once the 90 per cent rate is reached, with the exception of areas with low vaccinations, including remote aboriginal communities.
He said authorities were doing everything they could to encourage vaccination across the state.
More deaths are predicted with the previous reopening
The Prime Minister said the COVID-19 modeling prepared for the WA government revealed the difference between easing border controls to 90 per cent, instead of 80 per cent, would save the lives of 200 Western Australians.
“Simply put, if we had eased our limits earlier to 80 percent, modeling suggests that widespread transmission in the community would result in far more infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.
“Instead, to expect our vaccination rate to reach 90 percent of the double dose will mean that when the state achieves widespread community coverage, the number of general ward beds it will occupy will increase.” reduced by 70 percent.
“The ICU beds that would be occupied have been reduced by 75 percent. And the cumulative death rate has been reduced by 63 percent.”
Concern about low rates of aboriginal vaccines
Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he was very concerned about the very low vaccination rates among Aboriginal people in the north of the WA.
Only 26 percent of Aboriginal people in Pilbara have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38 percent have received their first vaccine at Kimberley.
“I mean bluntly, if something does not change, there will almost certainly be restrictions on certain areas.
“We have to be very careful with that. We do not want this disease to destroy these communities because people will die.
“For some of these communities it will be a tough fight and they will have to be, I expect, closed and we will not allow people to enter there unless they are double vaccinated.
He blamed the low vaccination rates in part for the spread of misinformation.
Interstate checkpoints marked
Mr McGowan explained that the plan was based on the nationwide vaccination target, however, he warned that if any regional area did not meet the target, it could be closed to the rest of the WA to “protect” the area.
He explained that intra-state border closures would be in place until vaccination rates rise to “satisfactory levels” in those regions.
“Stopping Pilbara or any region, for that matter, is not something I want to do,” he said.
“But if this is what is required to protect the local community and local industries, then we will take that step based on health advice at the time.”
Young people ‘lagged behind’
Health Minister Roger Cook called on people in their 20s to get vaccinated as the age group was left with only 45 per cent doubled vaccination.
He also called this weekend a super vax weekend with additional pop-up clinics located across the state, including eight Bunnings stores.
Mr McGowan said that if children aged five to 11 were approved for the vaccine, they would not be included in the 90 per cent target.
The WA has approved a tough vaccine mandate, with 75 percent of the workforce, or about 1.1 million people, required to be vaccinated.
The first group should be fully vaccinated by the end of the year and the second group by 31 January 2022.
Mr McGowan said the sooner the population was vaccinated, the sooner the plan could begin.
Meanwhile, travelers to Queensland and the Northern Territory face new travel restrictions due to new cases in those jurisdictions.
Anyone who had visited the exposure sites was asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours and again on the 12th day.
Locations include Darwin, Katherine, Brisbane and Goondiwindi.
