Cleo Smith: Western Australian Police Charge Terence Kelly, 36, for Suspected Abduction of Four-Year-Old Girl | Western Australia





Western Australian police have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with the alleged abduction of Cleo Smith after the four-year-old was found alive and well 18 days after she disappeared. Terence Darrell Kelly briefly appeared before a judge in Carnarvon on Thursday afternoon. WA police said in a statement that the Carnarvon native had been charged with various offenses in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Cleo, including one charge of forcibly taking a child under 16 years of age. The case will be returned to court in early December. Kelly did not apply for parole on Thursday and was not asked to testify, ABC reported. Officers found Cleo around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday alone in a room in a house in Carnarvon, a town 900km north of Perth on the northwest coast of the AI ​​and just 75km from where her family was at camping when she disappeared from their tent on October 16th. . Kelly was taken into custody while officers rescued Cleo and he was later questioned in connection with the alleged abduction. He was not home when Cleo was discovered. Police have said he has no connection to her family. Earlier Thursday, police said the 36-year-old had been taken to hospital twice since his arrest, both times to treat self-inflicted injuries. The lead investigator, Det Supt Rod Wilde, said police would claim he acted alone, alone. ‘My name is Cleo’: Washington police released audio of the moment they found a four-year-old girl missing. WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan visited Cleo and her family in Carnarvon on Thursday. He gave the four-year-old two teddy bears named after officers who rescued him in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police have released an audio recording of the moment officers first entered the room at Carnarvon’s home where they allegedly found him. During the exchange, officers asked her name and she replied that my name was Cleo. She reunited with her mother, Ellie Smith, and her partner, Jake Gliddon. A photo of a Cleo smiling and greeting eating an ice cream dessert on her hospital bed was released by WA police on Wednesday. She was later fired. Police also released footage from an officer’s body camera showing the moment Cleo was evicted from the Carnarvon home with one of the officers present later describing the four-year-old as energetic. She is a little Energizer bunny, he said. How there is so much energy. I would love to do it. We all wanted to keep it in order. Police said they received information Tuesday that, along with previous investigators’ findings, they took them to Carnarvon’s address where Cleo is suspected to have been found. WA police do not expect anyone to ask for the $ 1 million reward for information about Cleo’s whereabouts that was offered to him by the government, the largest reward ever offered by the state. The Cleos family lives in Carnarvon. Me Australian Associated Press

