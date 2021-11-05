Indigenous vaccination rates lag behind rest of Tasmania, before border reopening

For months, Kylie Battese had no plans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But one Thursday afternoon at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Center in Launceston, Ms. Battese was in line with her children for a blow to the arm.

“I was against it all the way until someone from the community spoke well to me one day,” Ms Battese said.

“I had to understand [the vaccine], and the way he said it was as I could understand.

“It was not in the doctor’s terms, it was very good. So I said, ‘Yes, we are doing this.’

Ms. Battese’s family may be getting vaccinated, but there is still a big gap between the vaccination rate of Tasmania’s aboriginal population and the wider population of the state.

Federal government data show that about 73 percent of Tasmania’s aboriginal population over the age of 15 have had one dose of a vaccine and about 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

This compares with data on the general population of Tasmania, which shows that almost 90 percent of people over the age of 16 have received a dose and more than 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

Indigenous vaccination data are divided into four regions.

In Hobart, 76 percent of Tasmania’s aboriginal population has received a dose, while 59.55 percent are fully vaccinated.

West and northwest Tasmania have the lowest indigenous vaccination rates in the state, with 68.9 percent first dose and 55 percent fully vaccinated.

The change of councils turned into hesitation

Lisa Coulson of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Center (TAC) said lower vaccination levels were worrying, especially ahead of the reopening of the state border next month.

“Partly because of the high rate of chronic diseases in aboriginal patients and members of the aboriginal community, so it makes them much more vulnerable if and when COVID comes to Tasmania,” Ms. Coulson said.

She said there were a number of factors for the lower vaccination rate.

Aboriginal communities and the islands of the Torres Strait were given priority access to vaccines when the presentation began.

But the Commonwealth vaccine advisory body changed its advice about AstraZeneca in April, recommending that it not be used under the age of 50 due to a rare blood clotting condition.

A few months later, ATAGI again changed its advice, recommending that the needle not be given to anyone under 60 years of age.

“For the aboriginal community, who even today have a shorter life, this [changed advice]”left many aboriginal people unable to access the COVID vaccination when it was first introduced, which may also have given more time for suspicion to enter people’s minds,” Ms Coulson said.

She said mixed messages on social media were also creating reluctance to vaccines and there may be several socio-economic factors at play.

Worimi man Dr Jacob Prehn is an indigenous member and course coordinator at the University of Tasmania and a qualified aboriginal health worker.

He said the lower rate of vaccination was worrying.

“Statistically we know that Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islands are already experiencing poorer health and well-being outcomes to a large extent,” he said.

“This, in relation to the communal living arrangements that are common among Aboriginal peoples and the Torres Strait Islands, creates a situation where COVID-19 can be particularly harmful if placed in Aboriginal communities.”

He said it would make sense if there was any distrust or resentment towards the government among the aboriginal people of Tasmania.

“You have to remember that Tasmania and Australia are colonial colonial states. Colonialism is a continuous structure and not an event that happened in the 1800s,” he said.

It takes time for leaders within aboriginal communities who are trusted by Aboriginal people to say, “Hey, vaccination is a good and important thing for you to stay healthy and safe.”

Dr Prehn said there were some innovative methods of spreading the vaccine to Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islander residents in other parts of the country.

He said the door-to-door COVID openings used in some Aboriginal communities in Queensland and the way Victoria was using temporary pop-up clinics in safe and accessible locations could be considered for Tasmania.

Aboriginal organizations are important in helping spread

The gap between local and wider community vaccination levels is not just a problem for Tasmania.

In parts of Western Australia and Queensland, less than 40 percent of indigenous populations have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

In September, the federal government accelerated the immunization program for Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islander residents in 30 priority areas across the country, but none of those areas were in Tasmania.

In a statement, a Federal Department of Health spokeswoman said Tasmania vaccination rates for Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander residents over the age of 12 were higher than the national average, but the government acknowledged that further efforts were needed to shut down hendekun.

“Efforts continue in all communities and locations, with additional doses of vaccines provided for services based on their capacity and customer demand; and additional workforce support available in the form of contracted providers and financial support.”

Tasmanian Government Minister Sarah Courtney said the state government had been working on targeted vaccine programs since the beginning of the year.

“We are working with a range of organizations, including aboriginal organizations, to ensure we have strategies in place,” Ms. Courtney said.

Ms. Coulson said the TAC was providing transportation, overtime clinics, and family reunions in an effort to reduce any socio-economic barriers to vaccination.

She said nursing immunizers were also calling anxious patients to talk about concerns one by one.

Kylie Battese’s son Damian Birch said he was now encouraging his friends to get vaccinated.

“I always tell them they are being shown to be stupid and they definitely need it, for their family and friends and for their children.”

Ms. Battese is doing the same and has a message for anyone who hesitates.

“I made my friends in the corner do it, they were dead against it, but they succeeded,” she said.

“Definitely, everyone, do it.”

