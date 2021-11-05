Edison International announces $ 750 million preferred stock bid price tidings





ROSEMEAD, California .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 4, 2021– Edison International (NYSE: EIX) announced today the price of a public offering of 750,000 shares of its 5.00% Series B shares at a fixed rate Cumulative reset of permanent preferred shares. The transaction is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to result in a net income of approximately $ 742 million. The $ 750 million transaction comes from previous announcements by the company that it would issue up to $ 1 billion worth of equity securities in 2021, to support its investment rate estimates. This offer, along with the company’s $ 1.25 billion preferred stock offering in March 2021, completes the Edison Internationals 2021 financing plan. Citigroup, Barclays; Credit Suisse; Mizuho Securities; BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC; SMBC Nikko; and Truist Securities are serving as joint offering managers. Cabrera Capital Markets LLC; CastleOak Securities, LP; CL King & Associates; Guzman & Company; Mischler Financial Group, Inc .; and Tribal Capital Markets are acting as co-managers of the offering. This offer is being made on the basis of an effective shelf registration statement submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and only through an additional prospectus for this offer and a relevant basic prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus in relation to the offer can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 [email protected] (800) 831-9146 Barclays Capital Inc. c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Ave. Edgewood, NY 11717 [email protected] (888) 603-5847 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Attention: Prospectus Department A Madison Avenue New York, New York 10010 [email protected] (800) 221-1037 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 1271 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 Attention: Debt Capital Markets Union (866) 271-7403 This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, request or sale such would be illegal prior to registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. About Edison International Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the largest power utility companies in the country, offering clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, an enterprise that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy consulting company that provides comprehensive energy solutions, based on data for commercial and industrial users, to meet their cost, sustainability and risk objectives. Safe Harbor Statement for Investors The statements contained in this press release regarding capital expenditure and financing expectations, and other statements that are not directly related to a historical or current fact, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, the words “wait”, “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions, or discussions of strategy, plans or actions, are intended to identify distant statements. Such statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from actual expectations. Other important factors are discussed in Edison International Form 10-K and other reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website: edisoninvestor.com. Edison International has no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, upcoming events or otherwise. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006409/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations: Sam Ramraj, (626) 302-2540 Contact for media: Jeff Monford, (626) 476-8120 KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITY ENERGY SOURCES: Edison International Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 11/04/2021 07:13 PM / DISC: 11/04/2021 07:13 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006409/en

