The USask VIDO team receives $ 6 million from the International Epidemic Coalition





An international coalition for epidemic innovation is giving researchers at the University of Saskatchewan Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Organization (VIDO) $ 6 million for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. It is the first award the Coalition for Epidemic Preparation Innovation (CEPI) has given to a Canadian university. Funding will not only assist in the current research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine for lower-income countries, but also with future responses to disease and pandemic. Read more: 3 USask researchers appointed members of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences VIDO officials say they are well positioned to soon be an international center for infectious disease response and are already considered Canada’s main response center. The story goes down the ad “In the last 18 months alone, we have worked with over 100 different companies and groups and organizations from around the world to find solutions for COVID-19,” said Volter Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO. So not only have we developed our own vaccine, which you know is now in clinical trials, but we are also helping others evaluate their technologies. ” Read more: Renowned researcher joins USask VIDO lab to study coronaviruses Officials from the University of Saskatchewan shared emotions about the award and the work it took the VIDO team to get to this point. Even before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the VIDOs team of experts was the first in Canada to isolate the virus, develop a disease model and have a candidate vaccine in pre-clinical testing, explained USask vice president of research Baljit Singh. . Both the federal and provincial innovation ministries also expect that this investment will lead Canada and Saskatchewan to the forefront and strengthen the country’s preparedness for the pandemic.















Update on the progress of the VIDO-InterVac vaccine, donation to the facility





Update on the progress of the VIDO-InterVac vaccine, donation to the facility, 31 August 2021

