International
In no way does Home receive late release in international regions
Waiting around
Spider-Man: No Way Home
has been very high, mainly due to the Multiverse-filled tricks the film will feature in its narrative.
The film is directed by
Spider-Man: Returning home
AND
Spider-Man: Away from home
director Jon Watts, and will feature Tom Holland’s Webslinger comeback. The trio is expected to handle the ending that changes the game
Away from home,
where Peter Parker’s identity as a superhero was revealed to the world by Mysterio.
advertisement
In the months before the first trailer aired,
There is no way home
was plagued with rumors such as the involvement of Doctor Strange as well as the possible involvement of past Spider-Man villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.
Eventually, the official footage of the film confirmed the roles of Strange and Molina in the trio, leaving many to believe that the other castes reported are accurate.
Multiverse confirmation also led to rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would both return to reprise their respective roles in Spider-Man. The expectation was further reinforced when Watts claimed this
There is no way home
would be Spider-Man
Avengers: End of game
, hinting that internet noise can turn out to be real.
advertisement
All these reports and rumors contribute to the constant noise about
There is no way home
December 2021 release, but it looks like some countries will not be able to join the trend due to an imminent delay.
Sony delays Spider-Man: There is no way home overseas
Columbia Pictures Philippines
confirmed
in a post that
Spider-Man: No Way Home
there will be a delayed release on site on January 8, 2022. The MCU Triquel is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021 in most territories worldwide.
As a result of
There is no way home
delay in the Philippines, Lance Chua recently launched an online petition via
Change.org
to persuade Columbia Pictures to release the film on December 17, 2021 instead of the scheduled premiere on January 8.
advertisement
By the time of writing, the petition has already reached over 2,300 signatures.
Marvel ardent fans in the Philippines also created a hashtag in the form of #DontDelayNoWayHomePH to gain Sony’s attention.
Columbia Pictures Philippines has not yet responded to this issue.
advertisement
In a separate post, Sony Pictures Japan also revealed this
There is no way home
The release of the film will also be delayed, with the premiere of the film being postponed to January 7, 2022.
You can read the translated notice below:
“The release date in Japan has been set!
Spider-Man: No Way Home
1/7 (Friday)
It is shown in cinemas across the country. ”
advertisement
Movies and the sad reality of the pandemic
It is very unfortunate that Marvel fans from the Philippines and Japan will not be able to watch it
Spider-Man: No Way Home
in time, which can be attributed to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
After being closed for a year and seven months due to COVID-19, cinemas in the Philippines are
EXPECTED
to reopen on November 10, 2021, which means MCU movies like it
Black window
AND
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
have not yet appeared on the big screen in the country.
As part of the reopening, the aforementioned Marvel movies will be released weekly, with
Black window
taking a premiere on November 17th while
Shang-Chi
takes the place of November 24th. It also means that
Eternal
, which will premiere on November 5 in most countries, will also be delayed in the Philippines, with a preliminary release on December 1, 2021.
advertisement
The domino effect finally arrived
There is no way home.
This current situation leaves Filipino fans wondering if Sony will reconsider changing the release date in January to potentially boost ticket sales for the country.
Meanwhile, some have
speculated
that
There is no way home
‘S delay in Japan is said to have been caused by
Venom: Let there be massacre
. The sequel led by Tom Hardy is scheduled to be released in Japan on December 3, 2021.
Based on Twitter responses and Facebook comments, it is clear that fans are visibly upset about the ongoing development. The reaction is understandable because of the actual noise surrounding it
There is no way home
.
advertisement
One of the main reasons why fans have pushed for the December release is to avoid big spoilers. The 3-week delay will mean fans from the Philippines and Japan will have to stay away from social media to save themselves from spoilage, especially given that Facebook and Twitter turn into a landmine of conspiracy theories and surprise character shows every time that a new Marvel movie. premiera.
We hope that the passionate call to action of Marvel fans from the respective countries will gain the attention of Sony first
There is no way home
December 17 publication.
