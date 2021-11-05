In no way does Home receive late release in international regions

Waiting around



Spider-Man: No Way Home



has been very high, mainly due to the Multiverse-filled tricks the film will feature in its narrative.

The film is directed by



Spider-Man: Returning home



AND



Spider-Man: Away from home



director Jon Watts, and will feature Tom Holland’s Webslinger comeback. The trio is expected to handle the ending that changes the game



Away from home,



where Peter Parker’s identity as a superhero was revealed to the world by Mysterio.

advertisement



In the months before the first trailer aired,



There is no way home



was plagued with rumors such as the involvement of Doctor Strange as well as the possible involvement of past Spider-Man villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Eventually, the official footage of the film confirmed the roles of Strange and Molina in the trio, leaving many to believe that the other castes reported are accurate.

Multiverse confirmation also led to rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would both return to reprise their respective roles in Spider-Man. The expectation was further reinforced when Watts claimed this



There is no way home



would be Spider-Man



Avengers: End of game



, hinting that internet noise can turn out to be real.

advertisement



All these reports and rumors contribute to the constant noise about



There is no way home



December 2021 release, but it looks like some countries will not be able to join the trend due to an imminent delay.

Sony delays Spider-Man: There is no way home overseas

Marvel



Columbia Pictures Philippines



confirmed



in a post that



Spider-Man: No Way Home



there will be a delayed release on site on January 8, 2022. The MCU Triquel is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021 in most territories worldwide.

Photo of Colombia Philippines



As a result of



There is no way home



delay in the Philippines, Lance Chua recently launched an online petition via



Change.org



to persuade Columbia Pictures to release the film on December 17, 2021 instead of the scheduled premiere on January 8.

advertisement



By the time of writing, the petition has already reached over 2,300 signatures.

Marvel ardent fans in the Philippines also created a hashtag in the form of #DontDelayNoWayHomePH to gain Sony’s attention.

Columbia Pictures Philippines has not yet responded to this issue.

advertisement



In a separate post, Sony Pictures Japan also revealed this



There is no way home



The release of the film will also be delayed, with the premiere of the film being postponed to January 7, 2022.

You can read the translated notice below:

“The release date in Japan has been set! Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/7 (Friday) It is shown in cinemas across the country. ”

advertisement



Movies and the sad reality of the pandemic



It is very unfortunate that Marvel fans from the Philippines and Japan will not be able to watch it



Spider-Man: No Way Home



in time, which can be attributed to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

After being closed for a year and seven months due to COVID-19, cinemas in the Philippines are



EXPECTED



to reopen on November 10, 2021, which means MCU movies like it



Black window



AND



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



have not yet appeared on the big screen in the country.

As part of the reopening, the aforementioned Marvel movies will be released weekly, with



Black window



taking a premiere on November 17th while



Shang-Chi



takes the place of November 24th. It also means that



Eternal



, which will premiere on November 5 in most countries, will also be delayed in the Philippines, with a preliminary release on December 1, 2021.

advertisement



The domino effect finally arrived



There is no way home.



This current situation leaves Filipino fans wondering if Sony will reconsider changing the release date in January to potentially boost ticket sales for the country.

Meanwhile, some have



speculated



that



There is no way home



‘S delay in Japan is said to have been caused by



Venom: Let there be massacre



. The sequel led by Tom Hardy is scheduled to be released in Japan on December 3, 2021.

Based on Twitter responses and Facebook comments, it is clear that fans are visibly upset about the ongoing development. The reaction is understandable because of the actual noise surrounding it



There is no way home



.

advertisement



One of the main reasons why fans have pushed for the December release is to avoid big spoilers. The 3-week delay will mean fans from the Philippines and Japan will have to stay away from social media to save themselves from spoilage, especially given that Facebook and Twitter turn into a landmine of conspiracy theories and surprise character shows every time that a new Marvel movie. premiera.

We hope that the passionate call to action of Marvel fans from the respective countries will gain the attention of Sony first



There is no way home



December 17 publication.

FOLLOW MCU DIRECTLY