Penn State Berks to Celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

WYOMISSING, Pa. As part of Penn State Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Penn State Berks will be hosting a series of events for aspiring entrepreneurs from November 8th to 12th. Some events will be held later in November. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. The events are sponsored by the Flemming Colleges Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) and Berks LaunchBox, an incubation center located in the city of Reading.

Use YouTube to grow your business

Monday 8 November 1011 am, Webinar

Speaker: Randi Penfil, Google Trainer

This webinar is for those who are thinking of creating a YouTube channel or those who are currently using YouTube for their business. Randi Penfil will discuss best practices and compelling video content that promotes products and services and fosters engagement with the brand. This webinar is presented by Berks LaunchBox. Attendees should register in advance.

Entrepreneurial Student Opportunities and Challenges

Tuesday, November 9, 67:00, Webinar

This event is for students only.

Speakers include student entrepreneurs Matthew Finger, Naj Fryer, Sergene Saint-Louis, Edith Asha-Kadiyah Konneh and Michael G. Shott Jr. Presented by the Flemming Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CCED). Attendees should register in advance.

Flemming Center Open House for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED).

Wednesday, November 10, time 56, Hybrid shape

This open house will be held both in person at CEED Center, room 111, Gaige Business Technology and Innovation Building, Penn State Berks and via Zoom. Participants will learn how the CEED Flemming Center can help with innovative ideas, prototypes, starting a business and more. Visit berks.psu.edu/flemming-ceed-center for information on how to join via Zoom.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Applications: Opportunities and Pitfalls

Thursday, November 11, 18: 307: 30, Webinar

Speaker: Abdullah Konak, outstanding professor of science and information technology

Over the past decade, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly shifted from research labs to the mainstream of society. Companies are increasingly integrating AI into their products and services and relying on AI to run day-to-day operations. Consumers have also adopted AI-enabled products and services, from smart home appliances to smart vehicles. This presentation aims to demystify AI technologies by introducing historical AI perspectives, discussing different levels of AI usage, comparing data-driven AI knowledge and technologies, discussing future trends, and introducing the pitfalls of AI technologies. AI, including vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Presented by the Flemming Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED). Attendees should pre-register for this webinar.

Exfoliation! Intellectual Property Workshop

Friday, November 12, 12: 15-13: 15, Webinar

Speaker: Sarah Hartman-Caverly, librarian, Penn State Berks Thun Library

Presented by the Flemming Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED). Attendees must register in advance. Visit berks.psu.edu/flemming-ceed-center for information on how to join via Zoom.

Business story 101

Wednesday, November 17, 18: 307: 30, Webinar

Speaker: Lori Donofrio-Galley, PR strategist and founder of Right Angle

The strategic narrative begins with an investigation. Lori Donofrio-Galley will discuss how an investigative investigation is the first step in covering a business story. Building a presence or finding the “face of your business” requires a narrative that is strategically and creatively woven into and across content channels and face-to-face marketing experiences. This webinar is presented by Berks LaunchBox. Attendees must register in advance.

Make and receive: Laser cut earrings

Thursday, November 18, 18:00, Goggleworks Center for the Arts

Speaker: Matthew Serio i Serious craftsman.

Learn how to cut thin wooden earrings with laser with the help of the creator, Matthew Serio from Serious craftsman. Three designs will be available and attendees can choose their own design. The last earrings can be sanded and worn immediately or stained and painted for a different look. This is one free events free for earrings per person. This event is presented by Berks LaunchBox. Place is limited and attendees are required register in advance.

About the Flemming Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED).

The Flemming Center for Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) was established in the fall of 2011 as part of the Gaige Technology Building and Business Innovation. The mission of the CEED Center is to inspire an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking among campus members and the local community. The CEED Center promotes economic growth and development in the Reading Area through technology-based solutions, human capital development and enterprise creation. The CEED Center provides entrepreneurial students with an incubator in which they can develop their initial ideas and mentoring by faculty members as well as volunteers from the local business community. Programs include training seminars for creativity, 3D printing workshops, a series of speakers, Client Discovery Lab, STEM Business Idea Challenge and Student Enterprise Award. For more information, visitberks.psu.edu/flemming-ceed-centeror contact Sadan Kulturel-Konak, professor of management information systems and director of the Flemming CEED Center.

About Berks LaunchBox

Berks LaunchBox’s mission, located in Suite 105 of the GoggleWorks Arts Center in downtown Reading, is to support economic development and entrepreneurship. A Penn State Berks innovation center, the Berks LaunchBox connects local entrepreneurs with the support, resources and facilities they need to build sustainable and scalable businesses with a sustainable growth plan. Services include prototyping assistance, conducting market research and liaising with consultants. Berks LaunchBox offers entrepreneurship seminars, collaboration space for startups, Meetups focused on business development, a creative space with 3D printers for prototypes and special programs for young people.

The Berks LaunchBox is supported by Penn State Invent, a nationwide initiative to promote economic development, job creation and student success, launched by Penn State President Eric J. Barron in 2016. For more information, visitberkslaunchbox.psu.eduor contact Michelle Hnath, Berks LaunchBox facility coordinator, at [email protected] or 610-914-7595.