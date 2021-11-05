International students, students with children praise the expansion of financial aid

Amay Tewari, Photo Editor

Along with eliminating the student income contribution, Yale made two changes to its financial aid policies last week that will affect international aid students and students with children.

On October 29, the Office of Student Financial Aid unveiled three reforms in its domestic policy. In connection with the elimination of the Student Income Contribution in the coming years, Yale will immediately cover all four years of marginal fees for international students who currently have to pay a fee to the U.S. government for all scholarships they exceed the cost of tuition and funding room, board. , books and other expenses. Yale will also implement a childcare subsidy for undergraduate students who are parents.

With these two policies in particular, the projected benefits to the affected students were obvious and it was a relatively easy decision for [Financial Aid Working Group] to recommend policy changes, Mark Dunn, director of alignment and communication at the University Admissions Office, told the News.

The Financial Aid Working Group reviews and recommends changes to financial aid policies.

Previously, Yale only funded the marginal tax rate for international students for their first year scholarship, but with the policy change, the University will take care of this fee for all eight semesters.

Sammy Landino 21, who headed the Yale College Financial Aid Task Force from 2018-21, explained that before this reform, getting outside help could often financially hurt international students because of the tax burden.

With Yale covering the tax burden for all four years, the financial aid office regulates a significant flow in international student financial aid packages, Landino wrote in an email to News. These reforms also explain part of the bureau’s philosophy: If you get help, it’s because they are trying to help you make the most of your time at Yale. For me, covering the tax burden is a big step in the right direction.

Prior to this reform, students coming from countries that had tax treaties with the US were not taxed on their scholarships.

However, Sheri Ofwona 23, who is from Kenya, explained that countries that have tax treaties with the US are often richer nations.

An example of this is that within the African continent, only Egypt, Morocco and South Africa have tax treaties with the US, which is a bit challenging because many students coming from some of these regions that do not have tax treaties are belongs to the largest amount of aid, so they mix with each other in this sense, Ofwona said.

It was Ofwona who first brought the issue of international financial assistance to the attention of the YCC task force. She explained the situation to Landino and former YCC president Kahlil Greene 22. Ofwona explained that she sent a preliminary inquiry into the matter to a network of other African students affected by politics before negotiations began. with Dean of University Admissions and Financial Aid Jeremiah Quinlan and Director of University Financial Aid Scott Wallace-Juedes.

We had not thought this would happen so soon or at all, honestly, Ofwona said. It is now just working out the policy and program nodes and then just working in general to make sure everyone is covered within this and to see if there is any other financial assistance reform for the internationals that would be worth pursuing .

For Nathan Somerville 22, a low-income first-generation student from the UK, this expansion and elimination of SIC was too late. Because international students had to pay for costs like the marginal tax rate each year they spend on campus, not just the first, Somerville said, previously it made no sense for Yale to cover only the first year.

Somerville, a student ambassador with the Community Initiative, an administrative organization that supports FGLI students, explained that international students have higher costs to attend Yale because they have to pay for travel and relocation expenses.

According to Dunn, the change in international tax policy can be traced directly to the YCC financial assistance task force.

Somerville said he appreciates the efforts Yale has made to make school more financially equitable and that there is always more to be done, both within the financial aid office and within the wider community.

The huge gap in preparing to navigate effectively a community like Yale simply is not being corrected by making Yale affordable, Somerville said.

He elaborated that the amount of time FGLI students spend working on campus also takes hours away from studying, which can affect their academic performance.

Somerville’s observation follows a statement from Quinlan who claims that inherited students at Yale often do better academically than their classmates.

Despite stereotypes about international students, a growing number are with huge financial aid and volleys from around the world, Somerville said. Any support we can get goes a long way.

Although the YCC Financial Aid Task Force advocated change in international financial assistance, they were not involved in pushing for child care subsidies, according to Landino.

James Glatt 24 served in the active duty for the United States Navy for nine years before coming to Yale. When Glatt, a student of Eli Whitney, is not in class, he takes care of his two daughters even though he said his MVP wife gets points in childcare.

Effective for the fall 2021 semester, college students with children like Glatt will receive $ 5,000 a year if they have at least one child under 13 years old. An additional $ 1,000 per year subsidy will be available to any additional children under the age of six.

Students at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences have long been eligible for the same benefit.

Although extending this policy to Yale College students was not intended to serve only those in the Eli Whitney program, Dunn reported that about 25 percent of Eli Whitney students are parents of children under 18 years of age.

Dunn wrote in an email to News that the Eli Whitney Advisory Committee pushed a group that included faculty, dean staff and students advocating for them into the program to include undergraduate students in the grant.

I think this change was necessary to make the program more attractive to students with families, Glatt said. Childcare is a major barrier for people waiting to earn a living while attending school.

Personally, Glatt said, he intends to put money into childcare, which is expensive in New Haven. However, he has not yet received his subsidy, so he said he is not sure how much the benefits will help.

Glatt expressed concerns about the time it takes to be a good parent and a good student.

After I say I have kids, I often get the answer, Oh wow. That should be tough, Glatt wrote in an email to News. It’s true. It is! 1 out of 5 stars. I would not recommend it. When I go home after class, I can not go back and rest. There are routines for dinner and before bed and housework. Either way, I don’t think people understand exactly how difficult it is to balance school and family.

Applicants are eligible for the Eli Whitney student program if they do not have a bachelor’s degree and have taken at least a five-year break from their undergraduate or high school studies.







