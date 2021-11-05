International
Simon Birmingham blames media for deepening Australia ‘s rift with France | Scott Morrison
A senior Morrison government minister has tried to blame journalists for escalating the Franco-Australian diplomatic rift, questioning whether an interview with the French president was in the national interest.
Finance Minister and Morrison government spokesman Simon Birmingham asked if it was wise for Australian journalists to ask French President Emmanuel Macron about the broken submarine deal and the behavior of Scott Morrisons.
Macron, when asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him, replied that I do not think so, I know.
The claim opened a new wound in diplomatic relations, with private text messages Macron sending to Morrison was revealed in News Corp publications the next day, an action that infuriated the French even more.
Asked on ABC radio if the disclosure of private messages had been wise, Birmingham tried to blame the Australian media.
People could ask if it was wise for journalists to put pressure on the French president over the comments he made, Birmingham said in an interview with ABC radio on Friday morning, when asked about the ongoing squabbles.
I do not want to get into any of these things.
Challenged to describe Macron as pressured to make comments when he simply answered questions, Birmingham said he was focused on the broader view.
I don’t think any of these things help us to be able to move forward, which I want to make sure we do in relationships. We just have to move forward to move forward and make sure Aukus is a success, as I am sure it will be.
In a subsequent interview with Sky News, Birmingham said he believed the Australian travel media focused too much on the French consequences and not enough on Australia’s net commitment by 2050, a promise the most developed countries had made years ago.
He then raised the question of whether the improvised press conference had been in the national interest.
Any journalist can wonder if everything they pursue is in the national interest or otherwise, he said.
But of course it is their job to question, I understand that.
Asked if he was suggesting the Australian media had been unpatriotic in her questions, Birmingham doubled his claims.
Journalists work for their ethics, their decisions, he said.
I will not comment on all of this, I think what is in Australia’s national interest are the decisions our government has made and those decisions will not matter in the coming decades for what was said or done did this week. In the coming decades, it will be about the fact that we have nuclear-powered submarines in the water.
Morrison declined to answer further questions about the altercation.
“We went through that, I said that when I was in Dubai,” he said on Friday.
Trying to shift the blame is just one more chapter in the saga that has been going on since September, when the Aukus deal was announced. The French said they learned about the plans through media reports. Morrison insisted he had called Macron, later admitting he had not spoken directly to the French president but had sent a message.
Macron has insisted that the French had no warning that the Morrison government was canceling the $ 90 billion contract, in favor of a strategic alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, which includes the possibility of joint nuclear submarine technology. Morrison said he had been as transparent as possible.
In an effort to make a difference, US President Joe Biden told Macron that the announcement of the Aukus security and technology pact had been clumsy, adding that he had the impression that France had been informed long ago, that [French] the agreement was not realized.
The Australian Government has insisted it is time to move forward and is moving to refocus on increasing the benefits of the new alliance, including ASEAN partners.
