NU to add beds in East Village, International Village to address congestion concerns

In a new proposal to address the growing student population, Northeastern University next fall will seek to transform student dormitory spaces into International Village and East Village residential halls from single-occupancy rooms to double rooms and rooms with two apartments in triple rooms.

Northeast Campus and Real Estate Planning Department, or NUCPR, submitted it Institutional master plan, or IMP, for city developers October 4, detailing changes to it 2013 plan. This change included the addition of about 900 beds in East Village and International Village, increasing the number of beds in East Village from 723 to approximately 930 and the number of beds in International Village from 1,200 to approximately 1,900.

Once the IMP was posted on Reddit, many students raised concerns about how this change would be implemented and how it would affect students currently living in those buildings.

The double average in East Village is 90-95 square feet per person, and the average single in the International Village is 130-150 square feet per person. The proposed changes will reduce the size of the rooms to only about 60-70 square meters per person, which is less than half the size of the average parking space in the United States.

In an email to students and parents on November 4, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Madeleine Estabrook wrote that the amendment is being proposed to address the increased need for student housing, as Northeastern received 75,000 applications for this year of classroom entry.

We are constantly reimagining our campus environment to create the best experience for our students, she wrote. This includes optimizing the use of residence rooms that enable a larger capacity than they currently have.

The IMP came as a shock to many people, including those students who work closely with the administration. The Northeast Student Government Association, or SGA, has engaged with the university on issues such as student housing, but first heard about the proposal through a post on Reddit.

Student Services Vice President Sebastian Chvez acknowledged that he understands that NUCPR should account for stakeholders other than students in their plans, but wanted his voice to be heard as a student leader before the committee submitted his proposal to the Planning Agency. and Boston Development, or BPDA.

We can not work on what we were passionate about if we do not have an open line of communication with administrators, said the dual director of industrial engineering and political science of the third year. Students should have a foot in the door for these kinds of things earlier. They were the main stakeholders. We are the ones affected by these changes.

The second year major in political science and economics, Harrison Voigt, echoed those sentiments. Voigt is a SGA senator for the Student Services committee and has worked with NUCPR on other initiatives for nearly six months now, including addressing other recently proposed developments, such as mixed housing development planning that will be located near Ruggles station.

I saw this and was immediately concerned, just like someone who knows a lot about how these programs work, he said. The IMP amendment was submitted on October 4 and the comment period ends on November 4. Usually what this means after the end of this time period, the BPDA goes through the review and decides on it.

Estabrook said no new beds will be added until the fall 2022 semester.

Chvez and Voigt sought answers to initial questions at a student council on October 29th. The meeting consisted mainly of first-year students concerned about the change and how it will affect those living in the International Village and East Village this year. Students across the university have launched initiatives to oppose the changes, including the start-up petitions expressing their disagreement with the proposal.

First-year international relations major Daniel Pasciuto attended the meeting with SGA to express his concerns not only for himself, but also to understand how the proposed changes would affect students seeking accommodation through the Resource Center Disability, or DRC.

Mostly, I’m worried because I’ve had a lot of relationships with housing through DRC and finding accommodation, and I know how frustrating this is for those who need it, he said. I’m generally worried about the precedent it sets because they [are telling] we who would simply reduce your standard of living and there is nothing you can do about it.

The meeting also raised questions about how the proposed amendment would affect residents’ assistant rooms and how the university would address dining allowances and ResMail, among others.

Estabrook assured students and parents in her email that the university will continue to prioritize safety in implementing this plan.

Security continues to be our number one priority, she said. All safety and hygiene codes are being followed with the utmost rigor. Each floor of a building has a maximum number of occupants that can be safely evacuated (called the Exit Limit). In both International and East Village, the new total number of beds proposed is less than this limit by at least half, and much more in most cases.

SGA plans to continue meeting with NUCPR to discuss the proposed amendment. They want to involve students in this conversation by setting up a Development Advisory Board, which would act as a direct liaison between students and NUCPR. While Voigt and other SGA members will work for solutions with the university to address this issue, he believes there is no simple way to fix the problem.

It is difficult for us to form housing policy as students and should not be expected, he said. This will continue to be a problem because [the university] over-enrolled in first grade, there is a surplus of students and they have not built flats on campus to accommodate those students. Unfortunately, this is not a problem that can be solved quickly.

Voigt and Chvez encourage students to submit a comment to the BPDA for any concerns they have about the amendment. The comment period for the proposal ends today, November 4, before the BPDA vote. SGA said the BPDA will most likely not have time to address this proposal at their November meeting, so it will most likely be addressed at their December 16 meeting.