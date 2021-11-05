Scott Morrison has a trust problem and there is no easy solution

When Scott Morrison confronted the traveling media at a stop in Dubai on the way home, he looked tired. Here was a man in need of a hot steam bath and a major political restoration.

He apparently had the opportunity for the first; he and his advisers will think about the latter for a long time to come. It is not an easy task, especially when it comes to integrity issues.

The question of “character” is important in politics. In recent political history, it was part of the downfall of then-Labor leader Mark Latham, who had emerged with a strong outlook ahead of the 2004 election.

Morrison has long been regarded as a slippery political player. Imbroglia with the French, in which Emmanuel Macron called him a liar and he responded with a leaked Macron text, has further tarnished Morrison’s personal reputation, even acknowledging that Australians will not be inclined to side with France .

Labor is relying on these events by playing on the negatives about Morrison that are already on the minds of some voters. Anthony Albanese said: “The only thing the prime minister has achieved on this trip is to prove that he cannot be trusted.”

To fit a line from Morrison’s climate policy mantra, the issue is not “if” or “when” he should move forward, but “how.”

Scott Morrison will aim to neutralize Emmanuel Macron’s comments with voters. ( AP: Rafael Yaghobzadeh )

Morrison’s terrible condition

With next year’s election rushing towards him, Morrison personally is no longer a clear asset to the government, as he was in 2019. It could be that, if the Coalition wins another term, it will be more against him than because of him. .

The coalition normally wants “trust” to be part of its electorate. But how do we do that, when the label “liar” is attached to its leader?

It is difficult, but not impossible in history. Shortly before he called the 2004 election, John Howard’s integrity was recently discussed in a hangover from the 2001 “kids on board” affair. That did not stop him from putting “trust” at the center when he announced the poll. “Who do you trust to keep interest rates low?” he asked.

The “Trust” can operate at more than one level. A voter may regard a leader as someone who is lost in the truth, but still trust him or her on the alternative of managing the economy or national security. It becomes a question of which issue of “trust” weighs most heavily on the electorate.

On the economic front, this government can expect to have a strong history for its election campaign. The September quarter numbers, when they come in, will show that the economy has gone backwards due to blockages, but the following quarters are looking good.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said this week: “As vaccination rates rise further and restrictions are eased, the economy is expected to recover relatively quickly.” Growth of 3 percent is projected for 2021, with 5.5 percent and 2.5 percent over the next two years. Lowe added the apparent uncertainty “the possibility of a further setback on the health front”.

The government can argue that, economically, it supported the community through the pandemic and can therefore be trusted to economic management.

But I might consider the terrain of “faith” in general as too treacherous, especially since the bond of “faith” and “politicians” raises a laughing horse in the community these days. “Who do you consider the most competent to manage the economy?” can avoid the dangers of having Morrison in the “trust” campaign.

The Prime Minister would undoubtedly want to leave “national security” as a pillar of his constituency and would have thought that the AUKUS tripartite agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom provided the ideal platform.

But, no matter how important AUKUS is, relying on it politically has become more problematic. Not only does this turn Morrison into conflict with the French, but there are growing questions about the much-praised promise of nuclear-powered submarines.

All we have is an 18-month consultation process for these boats. We do not know if the design would come from the US or the UK. We know that the first submarine would not appear for nearly two decades.

Given the Coalition’s miserable performance over most of its submarine mandate, some of the initial splendor has disappeared from this agreement, although it retains the public support of Labor.

Labor is generally standing by the government on security issues, denying it a war.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese in the House of Representatives during severe COVID restrictions. ( ABC News: Tamara Penniket )

Climatic consequences are the prime minister’s smallest problems

Ironically, the issue that was predicted to cause trouble for Morrison on his journey, the government’s dissatisfied commitment to climate policy for COP26 turned out to be his least problem.

Australia’s policy did not impress, but it was overshadowed by the most general and important disappointments at the conference.

So political strategists will now ask, where does this leave the issue of climate for elections?

Still powerful, one might guess, but it lacks some of the acumen it had before Glasgow, both because that focal point would have passed and because the conference, which is still in progress, does not is as innovative as many hoped.

Labor would be smart to position their climate policy as somewhat more ambitious than Morrison’s, but not much more so.

On the government side, the Nationals, after reluctantly boarding the net for zero-zero in 2050, are already feeling the heat in Queensland. They need the government to make all the stops to announce the compensations they were promised soon.

Election time

Morrison’s troubles strengthen the case for him to wait until May for the election and launch them at the end of the April budget.

Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg on Thursday noted an expected budget ahead of the poll. Asked on Sky to confirm that there would be a budget before the election, he said: “Well, the prime minister has spoken in those terms.”

These would be the third election in a row that actually started with a budget. That worked for Morrison in 2019; did not go so well for Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, when he lost a host of seats.

A budget if well managed can be useful for the campaign. If the economic outlook is rosy, it seems, a pre-election budget could highlight this. Can be used to set the new policy in the most positive light (wrinkles can only appear later).

Another budget would give Frydenberg more weight, which would be an advantage if Morrison is being tracked down as injured.

An April budget could also be a challenge for Labor, forcing it to take a more reactive position.

But while the arguments are strong for using a budget as the start of the campaign, there may be risks that one of them is that if there is a sudden change of circumstances, the government cannot delay, time is running out. And as Morrison’s journey graphically showed, politics is always about the unexpected.

Michelle Grattan is a professor at the University of Canberra and a senior political correspondent at Conversation, where this article first appeared.