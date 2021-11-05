Japan will welcome international students

The Japanese government is expected to announce new border measures that will allow international students to enter, ending months of uncertainty for thousands.

Starting Nov. 8, Tokyo could issue new travel rules, which will take effect within a month, according to early reports from national media.

The country will then start accepting visas for study abroad, technical training and business, Nikkei Asia reported. As of last month, approximately 370,000 foreigners had been waiting for the border to reopen, with students and technical interns making up about 70 per cent of them, according to the report.

On November 2, in an otherwise sparse announcement in detail, a Japanese government official said the country would make efforts to allow the entry of foreign nationals, stressing that it would continue to monitor the situation carefully.

The news came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida secured victory in the snap election. But despite the green light visible for trips abroad, the government is proceeding cautiously.

A former official from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan (MEXT) said Times Higher Education that it may be at least one month before the first overseas students arrive on Japanese soil, even if an announcement is made next week.

He attributed the concern to the possible reaction to incoming students if COVID-19 cases increase again. “The government may fear that public opinion … could easily blame foreigners for bringing viruses,” he said.

According to the Japanese news agency NHK, students will be allowed to enter the country “provided the host company or university manages their conduct”.

But with an official announcement with detailed plans from Tokyo expected every day, food delivery agencies for students have been quick to get a move on the documents, said Grace Zhu, branch manager in China at Bonard Higher Education Consultancy , which has monitored student flows in Asia.

“Parents and students are becoming optimistic,” she said, adding that agencies had begun encouraging students to prepare their applications to enter the country by April 2022.

But there are still many unknowns, with universities among those anxiously awaiting more details on what a planned reopening might look like.

Speaking of Times Higher Education, Kazuo Kuroda, dean of the Postgraduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies at Waseda University, said he had not yet heard directly from contacts in government.

But he nevertheless welcomed the expected news. One of the country’s top research institutions and among Japan’s largest host institutions, Waseda has more than 5,000 international students, many of whom have attended online courses and hope to enter the country.

“I am sure that many of our international students will try to enter Japan as soon as they are allowed,” Kuroda said.

Davide Rossi, founder of EducationIsNotTourism.com, which has advocated the return of international students to Japan, expressed optimism about easing the restrictions, which he estimated would affect more than 147,000 students.

In an online video that preceded news reports on easing border restrictions, he noted that many students had received notification from universities and language schools to prepare their entry certificate documents.

“It has never happened so consistently before [from] so many schools … obviously something is happening, ”he said.

But talking to Times Higher Education, Rossi gave a more grim note, alluding to the damage caused by months of uncertainty whether border controls would be eased. “Confidence in government has begun to wane,” he said. “But it’s not too late to bring him back.”