Delta Air Lines says international flight bookings have increased by 450% amid reopening in the US





As the US reopens to fully vaccinated international travelers, Delta Air Lines says it has seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus six weeks before the announcement. “Many international flights are expected to operate 100% full on Monday, November 8, with high passenger volume over the coming weeks,” the airline said in a statement. Press release Thursday. “Strong demand is reflected for both leisure and business travelers to popular destinations such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and Orlando.” Delta says the reopening is having a positive impact on its customers in 33 countries around the world, and the airline will operate 139 flights from 55 international destinations to 38 countries landing in the US starting Nov. 8. A Delta Air Lines aircraft is heading towards a port among other Delta aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA, on Monday, July 20, 2009. “This is the beginning of a new era for travel and for many people around the world who have not been able to see loved ones for nearly two years,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta. “While we have seen many countries reopen their borders to US visitors over the summer, our international clients have not been able to fly with us or visit the US. All of this is changing now. We are grateful to the US government for “Travel restrictions have been lifted and we look forward to reuniting family, friends and colleagues in the coming days and weeks.” CONNECTED: International travel requirements for COVID-19 in US: White House details new rules Flight DL106 from Sao Paulo to Atlanta will be the first Delta international flight to land in the U.S. under the new rules Monday at 9:35 a.m. with dozens of others nearby. This news suggests an increase in consumer confidence in travel. The airline reported this summer that its domestic leisure business in the US has already returned to 2019 levels, but “continued border restrictions have hampered a significant recovery across the globe.” Last month, the Biden administration detailed new COVID-19 international air travel policies, including child exemptions and new federal tracking requirements. Starting Nov. 8, adult, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding. a plane to the US. with tight restrictions for those who have not been fully vaccinated. Under the policy, those who are unvaccinated will need to show evidence of a COVID-19 negative test within one day of travel, while those who are vaccinated will be allowed to submit a test done within three days of travel. CONNECTED: American Airlines delays the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine after Biden’s updated deadline Children under 18 will not be required to be fully vaccinated. The Biden administration has worked with airlines, which will be required to implement the new procedures, to explain the new policies so that they are prepared for implementation. Airlines will be mandated to verify vaccine records, and airlines that do not comply with the requirements may be subject to fines of up to nearly $ 35,000 for violations. This story was reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press contributed.

