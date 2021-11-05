Our little girl is back: The Cleo Smiths family thanks WA police in first public statement | News from Australia

Cleo Smith’s family has thanked police and locals in their remote Western Australian community for helping bring their little girl back to them.

In their first public statement, released Friday afternoon, Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, and stepfather, Jake Gliddon, said the family was humbled by the love and support they had received not only from our local community but from throughout Western Australia and beyond. place in connection with the alleged abduction of their daughters.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the rescue of our daughter Cleo Smith, the statement said.

In particular, we would like to thank the WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends.

The couple said they are very grateful that our little girl is back in our arms and our family is complete again.

As we strive to move on with our lives, we seek to respect our privacy, they said.

Police officers found Cleo alone in a home in the town of Carnarvon, which they raided in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 18 days after the four-year-old disappeared from her family tent at a remote camp on the northwest coast. of WA.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, who was arrested shortly after Cleos was discovered, has been charged with kidnapping her.

Police found Kleon alive and well and playing with toys when they discovered her around 1am inside the Carnarvon property, which was just minutes from her family home south of town and 75km from Blowholes camping by she disappeared in October.

On Friday, Kelly was sent from Carnarvon to a maximum security prison in Perth.

He appeared before a judge in Carnarvon on Thursday in connection with various offenses, including a charge of forcibly taking a child under the age of 16, and was remanded in custody before the case could be returned to court next month.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said Kelly would undergo additional security measures for obvious reasons after being hospitalized twice after injuring himself while in custody.

The lead investigator, Det Supt Rod Wilde, has previously said police will claim he acted alone, alone.

Since Cleos reunited with her family, police have released an audio recording of the moment officers first entered the room at Carnarvon’s home where they found her. During the exchange, officers asked her name and she replied that my name was Cleo.

Police also released footage from an officer’s body camera showing the moment Cleo was kicked out of the house with one of the officers present later describing the four-year-old as a small Energizer bunny.

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan visited Cleo and her family in Carnarvon on Thursday. He gave the four-year-old two teddy bears named after the officers who rescued him

We made some five balls. I, unfortunately, stepped on her new Barbie shoes and broke one of them. So I owe her a pair of shoes, McGowan said.

It was a beautiful experience to meet that little girl. She is just bubbles, playing, friendly, sweet. She was eating an icy pillar, pouring it everywhere. She told me it was very, very sticky, which I believed, and she was just cute, the prime minister said.

WA police do not expect anyone to ask for the $ 1 million reward for information about Cleo’s whereabouts that was offered to him by the government, the largest reward ever offered by the state. The Cleos family lives in Carnarvon.