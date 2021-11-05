What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, November 5th

Recent developments:

What is the latest?

Ottawasays City Sports Leagues are responsible for checking the COVID-19 immunization status of people who play or watch games at City-owned venues, regardless provincial rules that say otherwise.

Nearly 90,000 Canadian seniors are being hit by a sudden cut in their monthly incomebecause they received a federal financial benefit that was supposed to help them cope with the pandemic.

The low-income seniors who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) are seeing their Guaranteed Revenue Supplement (GIS) payments back as a result.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported30 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no more deaths. The city also has no local COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

How are you?

As of Thursday, Ottawa has had 30,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19193 active cases are known, while 30158 cases are considered solved and 604 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 57,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including nearly 55,800 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 220 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne has had more than 1,000 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and reported 14 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there have been 20 cases and one death. Pikwakanagan there has been no case.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share your loved one story, please get in touch .

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There are no capacity restrictions for most countries that require proof of vaccination nor for organized outdoor events.

The plan is for public health measures to be phased out, with the next one between November and the last one at the end of March 2022.

Private collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

The provincial vaccine passport is required for people of an appropriate vaccination age in many public places. People can display code, PDF or QR code-resistant.

Western Quebec

According to the rules of the green zone, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they do sports.

There are no capacity restrictions for Quebec locations with certain locations and now restaurants. The next changes to its rules will come on November 15 in places such as schools, bars and gyms.

The prime minister said in October that the state of emergency that gives the government special powers would be lifted once children aged five to 11 are vaccinated.

Students sit at a picnic table on the University of Ottawa campus on November 4, 2021. (Alexander Behne / CBC)

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces.

People can use an app or show evidence on paper; people from outside the province can show evidence from their province, territory or country. The province has an agreement for Quebecers to use outside the province.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff and visitors.

Key upcoming dates include unvaccinated federal public servants who will be on unpaid leave from Nov. 15, the same day that unvaccinated health care workers in Quebec miss out on bonuses and must be tested regularly.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air. People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving a vaccine.

This means that it is important to take precautions, such as staying home when you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distance from anyone you do not live with.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with homework and have supplies in case they need to be isolated.

When and how long to be isolated can vary inQuebecANDOntarioand according to vaccination status.

trip

Travelers now need to be vaccinated to board a plane, train or naval vessel in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers may show evidence of a molecular test valid for COVID-19 by 29 November.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved persons can come to Canada.

The US will askall travelers to be fully vaccinatedsince Monday. Some people with mixed doses will be allowed and will not require a final test.

The prime minister said in late October that “very safe” countries around the world would accept provincial or territorial vaccination trials.

Vaccine

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing total protection.

Four vaccines against COVID-19 are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The two most common are adopted for young people who are 12 years old. Test data are being reviewed for the first photo for younger children and health officials are developing plans if approved.

The Vaccination Force of Canada says people can wait three to 16 weeks between the first and second dose and it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

Ontario and Quebec giving certain groups third doses.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses of the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be 12 years and older in 2021. There is a major extension of the third dose eligibility on Saturday at 8am

Renfrew County is extends third dose reservation tomorrow AND Eastern Ontario Health Unitis currently taking a third dose.

People cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

Local health units have some flexibility check their websitesfor details. Doses offered in short notice campaigns appear to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Brockville Vaccine Clinic will be at a new location in the Brockville Mall (125 Stewart Blvd Unit # 6). Look for signs in the front entrance. More details and ways to book: https://t.co/jMHV758QbV pic.twitter.com/lUyBTwbCfH –@LGLHealthUnit

The province has recommended that people aged 18 to 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine because the Moderna or Spikevax vaccine carries a slight risk of a rare heart disease.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 years and older leave an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Anyone requesting a COVID-19 test can schedule an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontarios says take the test only if you fit some criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

PLEASE READ & RT: we are currently investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 as two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a Halloween event in Mavericks (221 Rideau Street) on Saturday evening, October 30th. were adhesive. More: https://t.co/lShlZlZw9m pic.twitter.com/bux5azk4LE –@OttawaHealth

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s target testing strategyyou can schedule an appointment at selected pharmacies.

Rapid and home-made tests are available in several locations, including some childcare facilities when the risk is high.Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see what their internet access options are. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions.

Quick tests for COVID-19 are available at all Quebec preschools and elementary schools.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call the health center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines, at 613-625-2259 supplement 225 or by email. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.