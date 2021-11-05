After two cancellations, the International Festival returns to MSU | Local News

MANKATO For people who have missed the opportunity to eat a plate of boiled momos, watch a global fashion show and see young people from all over the world proudly sharing their culture, there is good news and better news .

The annual Minnesota State University International Festival will be back after the COVID cancellations in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021. And it has shifted six months from its traditional spring setting, this time scheduled for Sunday, November 14th.

Many of the 1,277 international MSU students from nearly 100 countries will be in the Centennial Students Union that day, displaying the costumes, flags, food, and traditions of their nations. It is a chance, said Riya Arora, a graduate student from India, for area residents to see the world without flight tickets and hotels and all that.

It’s like a secret look at the different cultures of the world, Arora said.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., followed by a fashion show at 11:30 p.m. The shows will start at 12:30 p.m.

And, for those interested in a global cuisine, the food stall will start eating kothus, puri pan, Tandoori chicken and others starting at noon. All prepared by MSU students looking to share their favorite food from the homeland.

The food will be priced between $ 1 and $ 5, Arora said. It will never be cheaper than that.

The festival, which is free in addition to food, ends at 16:00

Arora is helping organize this year’s event, as is Majd Alharbi, a Saudi student, who said the festival tells international students that they are valued by MSU.

I also like that they were bringing so many cultures from all over the world to one country, Alharbi said. I like this, so I knew I had to get involved.

In 2019, the last time the four-decade festival was held, Arora was new to MSU and was focused on her classroom work and recognition of her collegiate home in Mankato. But she took a break from academics to attend the festival and food memories are still with her.

I remember enjoying cuisines from five different cultures, said the communication studies student.

For a regional state university, MSU is much more cosmopolitan than most. The campus is home to 201 Ethiopians and more than a hundred students each from Nepal and Saudi Arabia. More points come from South Korea, Ivory Coast and India. In total, more than 90 countries are represented on the Maverick student body.

Both Alharb and Arora, after spending some time in America, somewhat cautiously and politely suggest that many Americans have some growth potential in their mastery of global geography and culture.

Arora said some do not know where India is, but lack of knowledge is even more common for less prominent nations.

I feel terrible for my friends from smaller countries. People have no idea where it is and should explain, she said, noting that more than a few Americans do not realize that Africa is a continent made up of more than 50 nations. They simply assume that Africa is a country. … That’s why this experience is so important. So people can understand that the world is much bigger than just America.

Alharbi, who took MSU online lessons last year before moving to campus in January, has seen that the Mankatoans are remarkably good.

People are very hospitable and accept many people from all over the world, she said, noting that Americans like to help international visitors learn about United States culture. But now it’s your turn to learn about ours, if that makes sense.

It is a heartfelt offer, Alharbi said. International students, after talking about the food they miss from home, inevitably decide to tell friends from elsewhere what they are missing.

Once they start cooking, they just want to share their food with everyone, she said.

This will be visible on November 14th.

The Ethiopian and Eritrean Student Association will serve corn (a lentil stew) and tibs (a fried / stewed hybrid). The Nepalese Student Community will be back with their steamed momos (noodles stuffed with meat or vegetables) with sauce and cardamom tea. Sri Lankans will offer koththu (tortilla strips mixed with chicken, eggs and vegetables). Bangladeshis are planning to offer pani puri (mashed balls with seasoned potatoes and then fries) and a cup of mango lassi. The Bahamian Student Association is determined to offer a Jamaican beef noodle or, for those who do not eat meat, a Jamaican vegetable pie. Pakistanis will eat their tandoori chicken with garlic naan (flat bread) and a cup of karak chai.

When not filling the belly, attendees can take a look at the colorful cultural attire and fill in the gaps in their understanding of the nations, from South Korea to Nepal to the Bahamas. Students from each of these countries have committed to setting up cultural booths to provide educational presentations and answer questions. Activities, games, quizzes and photo options are also planned, including a chance to try on some of the traditional outfits and accessories.

This is their chance to learn about so many different cultures, whether food or just knowledge, Alharbi said.

We also have the Children’s World this time, Arora said of the children-focused part of the festival. We want it to be more like a family experience.

Sponsored by MSUs Kearney Center for International Student Services, the Mankato Area International Festival is now over 40 years old and is one of Minnesota’s largest international events.