Chinese journalist jailed for reporting Covid in desperate need of medical care, family says





The US-based rights group is calling on Beijing authorities to release Zhang, a former lawyer who was arrested in May 2020 and was sentenced in December to four years in prison for “resolving disputes and provoking trouble” – an accusation commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.

The 38-year-old has been on multiple hunger strikes since being detained and was hospitalized for a short time, but was sent back to prison, despite her deteriorating health.

Zhang’s mother, who had a video visit with him in October, said her daughter could not hold her head up due to lack of strength, she is 5 feet, 10 inches tall (1.78 meters), but now weighs under 88 pounds (about 40 pounds). , and is in urgent need of medical treatment.

“The Chinese government should be held accountable for allowing another peaceful critic to become seriously ill while being unjustly imprisoned,” said Yaqiu Wang, a senior Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Governments must demand the immediate release of Zhang Zhan to prevent an already dire situation from turning into a tragic situation.”

In the early months of the pandemic, Zhang traveled about 400 miles from Shanghai to Wuhan to report on the spread of the virus and subsequent efforts to curb it, just as authorities began to curb Chinese state and private media. For more than three months, she documented pieces of life in isolation in Wuhan and the harsh reality faced by its residents, from overcrowded hospitals to empty shops. She posted her observations, photos and videos on Wechat, Twitter and YouTube – the last two of which are blocked in China. Her posts were abruptly stopped in mid-May, and it was later revealed she had been arrested by police and returned to Shanghai. During a previous hunger strike, Amnesty International claims she was handcuffed and force-fed, a treatment the group said was torture. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not previously responded to CNN over allegations of ill-treatment of Zhang in custody. In one long statement released in July 2020, the Foreign Ministry denied that the Chinese government had cracked down on journalists who “exercised their right to free speech online” during the pandemic. “In China, no one is punished or penalized simply for reprimands,” the statement said. “The Chinese government has always conducted its response to Covid-19 in an open and transparent manner and has made widely known achievements.” Zhang was one of a string of independent reporters arrested or disappeared during the outbreak of the pandemic as Chinese authorities reduced virus coverage and propaganda agencies went into redundancy portraying Beijing’s response as effective and timely. China is the largest prison for journalists in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and tightly controls the home press, while blocking most foreign media through the Great Firewall, its largest online censorship and surveillance apparatus. In 2020, China expelled journalists from the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, in an unprecedented move against the foreign press. Beijing said the move – which came amid a wave of critical reports about China’s initial response to the coronavirus – was a response to recent restrictions by Washington on how the Chinese state-run media operates in the US.

Additional reporting by James Griffiths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/china/zhang-zhan-chinese-journalist-covid-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos