Debacle Paterson points out that Johnson no longer has advisers, but has courtiers | Simon Jenkins

No one doubted it, not even Boris Johnson. The attempt to save his friend Owen Paterson from a lenient sentence for a breach of parliamentary code was a terrible failure.

The conservatives’ short-lived attempt to overthrow the independent system to combat parliamentary stalemate has been scrapped. Following the government reversal, lawmakers had to vote on whether to suspend Paterson from the Commons, but he has now resigned from the cruel world of politics. The real concern is that the prime minister had no idea what was wrong. He did not seem to understand the point of ethics. Nor apparently to see that his bold face has now led to the resignation of the previously unnecessary Patersons. Johnson has now had two consecutive years of brushing with Westminster ethics police for holiday gifts, expenses, home decor and the bullying of Priti Patels, but in either case he simply shrugs. He says, in fact, my will is the law.

In such moments, we have to ask who guards the guards. Downing Street has clearly treated parliament as a populist assembly, like a puppy of the executive branch. The fact that 250 Conservative MPs on Wednesday night, after convicting dozens of ordinary MPs like Keith Vaz and Ian Paisley of unethical behavior, could obey Johnsons’ orders to save his friend is, if nothing, even more horrific. that Johnsons decision itself.

I suppose it is the merit of the Conservative MPs that they sleep with their decision and now acknowledge their guilt, protesting swiftly. But what did they think they were doing? Do they find it acceptable for a private company to think that it is worth paying one of them a sweetener of 100 thousand? For Johnson to have seriously proposed (and for his MPs to have accepted) a hand-elected Conservative ethics committee to replace a committee with whose decision he disagrees would be ridiculous if it were not scandalous.

All power corrupts, the more absolutely it grows. Johnson last year forced the resignation of Minister of Standards Officer Sir Alex Allen, rejecting his censorship of Home Secretary Priti Patel for harassing her staff. He found himself at odds with the Electoral Commission over the use of political donations to renovate his apartment, as did his aide Dominic Cummings. unethical, stupid, perhaps illegal. Two years ago, Johnson had to be dragged to the supreme court and corrected for his refusal to withdraw parliament. Now he has effectively tried to fire the House of Commons parliamentary commissioner for standards, who is said to be opening another inquiry into his spending soon. The Prime Minister clearly has a dysfunctional relationship with the law.

The Cabinet must have certainly opposed Paterson’s initial decision, but failed to influence it. The same must have been true of Conservative Party leader Oliver Dowden and House Speaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, along with senior colleagues like Michael Gove or Rishi Sunak. They should have known it was wrong, but they appear to have been Johnsons lackeys.

So who is the prime minister listening to? Johnsons’s most reckless decision as leader of the Conservatives was to fire half a dozen of his predecessor Theresa Mays old colleagues who had one thing in common: they were more capable than he. He therefore saw them as a threat. The result has been two years of ineffective cabinet governance. This left only the Kabbalah, the oligarchy that forms around every prime minister, the courtiers residing at number 10.

Even powerful leaders have whispers in their ears, sometimes older statesmen wiser than those, sometimes courtiers, whose minds have briefly made them indispensable. Churchill had Marshal Alanbrook, Thatcher had Willie Whitelaw, Tony Blair had Alastair Campbell. Everyone needed someone to tell them in a moment of crisis, “You’re crazy.” For Whitelaw, Thatcher famously said: Every prime minister needs a Willie.

Upon entering office, Johnson was obsessed only with loyalty, a serious flaw in a leader. He strangely brought out of his Brexit office the bizarre fanatic, Dominic Cummings, who lasted less than two years and led universal factionalism. He was accompanied by an aide from the Johnson Town Hall office in London, the favorite lobbyist of property builders Edward Lister. After Lister resigned abruptly in January, he quietly joined his list of friends and became Johnsons’ envoy to the Persian Gulf.

No one seemed safe. Press officers Lee Cain and Allegra Stratton lasted months under Johnson, not years. Johnsons private secretary Simon Case, once the palace official, took three months before transferring to the post of cabinet secretary, while a relatively small official, Dan Rosenfield, allegedly succeeded Cummings at the helm of the strategy. No one on Downing Street, they tell me, would boo a goose, much less a prime minister.

Word now is that a major whisper in Johnson’s ear is Lord Geidt, once Queens’ private secretary. He is said to have won the trust of the prime ministers and in April was appointed as the successor to Alex Allens as an independent adviser on ministerial interests. A month later, he acquitted Johnson of any breach of ministerial code or conflict of interest in the concerned issue of apartment decoration. For Johnson, this is a cardinal test of loyalty. It is hard to believe that he would not have consulted an adviser as close as Geidt to Paterson’s initial decision.

Opinion polls state that the public is adamant about the ethical distortions of the ruling classes. And what? They should matter, at least for a Britain that hypocritically likes to give lectures to other nations on the evils of corruption. Johnson may have withdrawn from his folly, but he was clearly guilty of trying to strip parliament of its role in overseeing the professional conduct of politicians and ministers. He wanted to be the sole judge of that behavior.

In many countries, the national assembly would have its own rights in these matters enshrined in the constitution. Not in Britain. In many, there would be a role for the supreme court. Again, not in Britain. Those who share the Downing Street sofa with Boris Johnson make this unknown. Those who advise the prime minister can do so in secret, without accountability to parliament. The result is a mess.